By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council voted to increase the ambulance subsidy charged to area townships and the City of Eitzen next year during their Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
The subsidy is based on the population within the areas that the Caledonia Ambulance Department serves, and will increase from $14 per capita to $16 in 2023. City of Caledonia residents are already factored into the upcoming $16 per person subsidy rate. That charge will be part of the overall Caledonia City budget, paid directly from general fund expenditures.
Besides areas within the City of Caledonia, one hundred percent of Mayville Township and the City of Eitzen are covered by the service, as well as portions of eight other townships.
Those range from a low of 8.28 percent of Mound Prairie Township to nearly all of (97.04 percent) Caledonia Township. The department currently serves 2,847 persons in the City of Caledonia, and 2,288 persons outside the city limits. The total subsidy will increase from $71,890 in 2022 to $82,160 in 2023.
On a related note, members approved a memorandum of agreement between Riverland Community College and the Caledonia Ambulance Service, providing a “clinical experience program” for students in 2022.
That MOU appeared under the council’s consent agenda, which also included a number of updates to the rosters of the ambulance service and Caledonia Police Department.
Three “casual, part time” police officers submitted resignations as those rosters were updated. They included McKenna Brieske, Duane Brownlee, Jr., and Craig Wurzel. In addition, two part-time emergency medical technicians (Kevin Bulman and Megan Bulman) also submitted their resignations.
Casual part-time police officer Storm Davis was hired as a permanent part-time officer with the police department. The council also agreed by consensus to review the job description for the potential hire of a third street maintenance technician this year. The city is currently “down one person now, and somebody may be retiring” in that job category, City of Caledonia clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported.
Members again discussed the layout for building one tennis court and a pair of pickleball courts at East Grant Street, confirming the preferences they had chosen on Jan. 24. Public works/zoning director Casey Klug showed the council a plan to extend a sidewalk between the tennis and pickleball courts, north around the ball park and back to the east along a portion of East High Street. As suggested in January, if funding becomes available the project could begin in the fall of 2022, and be completed in the spring of 2023.
The council voted to make some further revisions to the city auditorium usage policy that they updated on Monday, Jan. 24. The changes spell out the key policy, how reservations are expected in advance for use of the auditorium (whether a person has a key in their possession or not) and how consumption of food or beverages other than water is not allowed in the gym without prior city approval.
With provisions having been approved last month for a tentative labor agreement between the City of Caledonia and Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #413, council members can expect a finalized contract to be ready to sign at their next (February 28) session, Swann stated.
Other news
Members also reviewed a proposed schedule for the “Battle in Bluff Country Omnium” bicycle races expected to take place in Caledonia on Saturday, April 30. Around 200 bikers are expected to compete. By consensus, council members approved a schedule that includes two breaks, and asked that race promoters are informed that services at a nearby church will take place at 5 p.m. on that date.
No action was taken on a suggestion from several residents that the Gaspard barbershop mural might be hung on the side of the city liquor store.
Klug investigated the matter and brought photos of the mural, which is painted on a type of wood sheathing. He noted that both the paint and the wood are now in poor shape.
Council member Amanda Ninneman said that “It seems like everybody is in agreement that there’s not much you can do with it at this point... It’s too bad. The mural was painted by a descendant of one of the guys in the picture...”
