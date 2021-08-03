By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On July 26, the Caledonia City Council directed staff to prepare a resolution to be sent to Rawlings Sporting Goods, asking the company to reconsider the closure of Miken Sports in Caledonia. As reported in the July 21 Caledonia Argus, Rawlings has announced that they intend to close the Miken location in 18-24 months and relocate the manufacturing done there overseas. Rawlings reportedly purchased a majority interest in Easton Diamond Sports in January of 2021, and would apparently be using that firm to build bats. Rawlings is owned by Seidler Equity Group and Major League Baseball.
Council members will review the resolution at their August 9 meeting, which will take place at city hall at 6 p.m.
The council also discussed whether or not to consider changing the list of permitted uses in a B-2 highway business district. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that some businesses have had to apply for a conditional use permit (CUP) in those districts, since using those areas primarily for office space did not exactly fit the ordinance. By consensus, members asked staff to bring back a proposal for a possible code/ordinance change on the matter.
Swann also reported that 2022 Local Government Aid from the State of Minnesota has been set at $1,068,413 for the City of Caledonia, up $12,410 from 2021. The future of LGA funding is critical for the city, since those dollars contribute more to city coffers each year than the property tax levy.
A Griffin Construction invoice for work on Green Acres Drive was reviewed. The project was originally estimated at $16,627, but was completed for a somewhat higher amount. Public works/zoning director Casey Klug said that by utilizing crushed blacktop instead of just class 5 gravel on the surface, the roadway probably won’t need seal coating in 2022 (as originally expected). The City of Caledonia will pay $3,130 in additional expenses, since Caledonia Township agreed to pay half of the original contract amount, but not more. Councilman Robert Klug offered to discuss the cost overage with township officials.
Council members also discussed and approved a land use permit application from John and Mary Hauser. The couple sought permission to construct a gazebo behind a building at 219 N. Kingston Street. Materials for the project originally came from a metal grain bin, city staff reported.
Mikel Herman was hired as an EMT (emergency medical technician) with the Caledonia Ambulance Department on the “consent agenda” vote. The same ballot accepted the resignation of Carson Coffield as an assistant to the clerk/administrator.
Swann told the council that three proposals were sent to companies offering architectural and construction management services for a new ambulance station in to be built in Caledonia. All three of the firms replied with proposals, which are set to be reviewed at the August 9 council meeting.
