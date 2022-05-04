n April 25, the Caledonia City Council finalized a job offer for their top candidate to fill the vacant position of city clerk/administrator.
Council members had gathered on April 18 to interview three finalists for the job, then voted to offer the position to Jake Dickson, who currently serves as assistant city administrator for the City of Lake Elmo, Minnesota.
The council voted to increase their compensation offer from step 1 to step 2 of pay grade 12 at last week’s meeting. They also approved an employment agreement for the new city clerk/administrator, which spells out the particulars of hours, pay, insurance, vacation, holidays, and more. Dickson is expected to begin his duties with the City of Caledonia on June 6.
The rest of the April 25 session was primarily devoted to the local Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting. Appraiser Joe Olson of the Houston County Assessor’s Office conducted the meeting, going through a detailed account of just how property values are set, and how appeals are handled. Rules on equalization from the Minnesota Department of Revenue were included in that presentation, including the stipulation that valuation ratios are expected to be kept between 90 and 105 percent of values, based on current sales samples.
Olson brought two appeals to the council for consideration, which was followed by a third, in-person appeal from a city employee.
The council acted on the first appeal, reducing the value of a home from $197,300 to $180,300, based on a recent visit by county appraisers which found a discrepancy in a measurement as well as some unfinished remodeling. Olson said that the home needed to be appraised for what “it would sell for in the shape it’s in,” so the value will go up when the remodeling project is finished.
The second appeal was made only a short time prior to the equalization meeting, and Olson said that he hadn’t had a chance to look at that house yet. Council members deferred taking any action on the property, described as a “smaller home” on Winnebago Street. That appeal will go to Houston County.
After a thorough discussion on the third home, including questions on values set on similar, nearby homes, council members voted 4-1 to reduce its taxable value from $415,000 to $370,000. That home was reportedly assessed at $313,000 last year.
