The Caledonia City Council welcomed Jake Dickson, their new city clerk/administrator, to his post on Monday, June 13.
A Houston County native, Dickson has worked in the field for almost four years. His last position was with the City of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, where he served as an assistant city administrator. For more on the topic, see an interview with the administrator published in the June 15 Caledonia Argus. That article is now posted at https://www.hometownsource.com/caledonia/
Dickson asked council members for some guidance on an interim ordinance which they approved on March 29. At issue is an update to the statutes governing development in city’s agricultural district, which are now about 40 years old.
One example of potential changes is certain agricultural buildings being placed within the city limits - including grain bins with dryers - and whether or not those might be considered a nuisance.
“I wasn’t sure what the direction of the council was,” Dickson said, “if you wanted staff to perform this study or if you wanted it to be farmed out to a consultant.”
By consensus, council members decided to let city staff perform the study which the interim ordinance requires, and bring a set of recommendations back for their consideration. “We’ll get to work on it,” the administrator replied.
The council did vote on several matters. One of those ballots approved a request from the Caledonia Fire Department to establish the new position of assistant training officer, with the rank of Captain.
Assistant fire chief Kurt Zehnder explained the request to members, including the fact fire department training has become more and more complex in recent years.
The council’s vote was contingent upon approval from the rural fire district which is associated with the CFD. The new position includes a pay rate of $1,200 per year.
On a related note, the council accepted a $10,000 donation from Caledonia Area Fire Fighter Support Inc. Those funds will be used to help pay for the recently-purchased 1998 Pierce Lance Tower fire truck.
Work continues on the city’s new wastewater treatment plant. As part of the consent agenda, council members approved the latest payment application (No. 5) from contractor Wapasha Construction Company. That payment request totals $349,838.
The council also voted to hire Morgan Olson as a lifeguard at the Caledonia Aquatic Center.
