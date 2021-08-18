By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On August 9th, the Caledonia City Council hired an architect to design a new ambulance station – and possibly a new fire station while they’re at it.
Three firms submitted proposals to develop plans for an ambulance station covering approximately 5000 square feet, as well as providing construction management services when that project is built. Following the recommendation of city staff, the council voted to award the job to TSP Architects & Engineers (Rochester). The firm submitted a base bid of $55,250.
The council has already purchased a .89 acre lot at 615 West Washington Street near highway 44 for the new ambulance station. And while scoring the proposals to design that structure (along with the city engineer and public works director) the topic of utilizing the site for a joint ambulance/fire station came up, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported. He later added that if the city decides on a larger, joint facility, the construction date could always be postponed until additional funding is secured.
An extended discussion ensued, as council members considered the best uses for the site (including whether or not it is large enough to build a bigger facility on while addressing items such as storm water retention), and the future needs of the Caledonia Fire Department, such as having room for larger vehicles, as well as the potential cost savings of funding a single building project rather than two.
“We’ve got to start someplace,” mayor DeWayne Schroeder said. “The fire department’s been asking (for something larger) for a long time... My feeling is to do it together and get one good price and go from there...
“If we could save a million dollars by putting the two together, wouldn’t that be smart?”
Eventually, members decided to bring the architectural firm on board to assist the council as they decide on whether or not the site should be used for a single-purpose or a joint facility, and come up with a design once that decision has been made.
In other news, council members signed a resolution “supporting Miken Sports’ employees and operations in Caledonia and urging Rawlings Sporting Goods to reverse its decision to close Miken Sports.” The statement mentions a number of issues that the company’s decision touches on, including outsourcing jobs to China. The resolution also notes that Major League Baseball (which owns a share of Rawlings) “has received billions of dollars in public assistance in the United States... whereas 27 of 30 Major League Baseball team play in stadiums constructed with publicly financed loans or taxes.”
Another resolution was approved as well, this one authorizing the City of Caledonia to request and accept proceeds from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was established under the American Rescue Plan. The resolution mentions an expected allocation of $291,294, which council members voted to apply towards to the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.
Public works/zoning director Casey Klug reported that a pre-construction meeting has been held on well house No. 8. That project will be funded through a 1% loan from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. Klug also said that a herd of goats sent to eat invasive species at Sprague Woods “did their job,” but are now temporarily off-duty. A small number of goats will be brought back for a follow-up grazing of the area in about a month, he added.
Swann reported that during National Night Out in Caledonia, a four-year old child slipped into the Aquatic Center and went down the drop slide. Fortunately, the young swimmer was rescued by lifeguard Austin Heaney.
By consensus, the council agreed to schedule a public hearing on a proposed city code revision. The changes would expand the permitted uses listed under the City of Caledonia ‘s B-2 Highway Business District ordinance.
The consent agenda vote approved an amendment to the current Small Cities Development Program grant agreement, extending the expiration of that program from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The total contract amount remains at $824,698.
Following a public hearing on the matter, council members granted a five-year interim use permit for Bruce and Diane Muenkel to use their property at 820 State 44/76 as a hobby farm in an agricultural district. The permit allows the couple to keep one miniature horse, one miniature donkey, and four pygmy goats at the site.
