By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council declared well No. 8 complete and ready for a pump house on Monday, Feb. 22.
The addition is important for city residents, since there were times in the recent past when the municipality had to rely on just one well as the other that is already in production was shut down for some maintenance work.
The council approved a minor change order for the well as part of their consent agenda, adding $2,800 for additional pea rock. Then another consent agenda item paid the final $61,429 owed for the job of constructing the new well.
The Taut Companies of White Park, Minn. completed the job for $385,930. The well was test pumped in December, and found able to produce 850 gallons of water per minute, easily topping the 600 g.p.m. amount that plans required. Well No. 8 is now capped until a well house can be built at the site.
The well house and associated equipment is expected to cost close to $1 million dollars. Council members discussed what they want the exterior of that building to look like prior to the project going out for bids, perusing photos of several well houses in various cities.
By consensus, council members favored durable materials such as brick and block over siding which might dent or break. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann offered to ask for cost estimates for those materials.
Council members also convened a public hearing, opening the floor for input and discussions about a setback variance requested by Eitzen State Bank.
The company originally secured setback variances on March 23, 2020 for a 52 x 92 foot building project, but later decided to expand the building to 52 x 124 to provide additional office space.
When the meeting resumed, the council voted to grant a setback variance of 74 feet on the north end of the parcel where the work will take place, resulting in a setback of 16 feet from one corner of the building.
Members also signed a revised cost sharing agreement with Houston County. That project will provide a new water main loop from East South Street to East Washington Street, paving the way for the county to build an new highway headquarters/shop facility near the Houston County Fairgrounds.
Houston County will pay two-thirds of the cost, while the City of Caledonia will pick up the other third. The project will not only provide more water flow for the county, it will also provide enhanced flow to current and future users along the loop. The loop is expected to cost around $130,000. The cost sharing agreement caps the city’s share at $50,000, regardless of any cost overruns.
The council amended a resolution that was passed on July 8, 2019. That document vacated some city-owned land along West Grant Lane to adjacent property owners. The new resolution (2021-04) clears up the legal description of the land in question, which - in the original resolution - inadvertently left off 30 feet along the west edge of the lane on one end of the area to be vacated.
Members also voted to hire William Hicks as a part-time emergency medical responder for the Caledonia Ambulance Service.
At the next council meeting, Swann offered to bring estimates on how much sewer rates may need to rise in order to pay for the $10.5 million loan the city has applied for to help pay for a new wastewater treatment plant.
Swann also said the League of Minnesota Cities estimates the City of Caledonia could potentially see between $500,000 and $600,000 in federal aid if additional COVID-19 relief legislation now before Congress is passed.
The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.