By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Nov. 22, the Caledonia City Council voted to accept a Minnesota Public Facilities low-interest loan offer to help pay for a new wastewater treatment plant.
The PFA will provide an $8,281,954 General Obligation Sewer Revenue note (2021B), as well as $821,794 in Green Project Reserve funding which the City of Caledonia will not need to repay.
The State of Minnesota has also provided a $7 million grant to help pay for the project, which currently has an estimated total cost of $16,103,748. Interest on the note is set at 1%, with payments taking place between 2022 and 2042. The actual amount which the City of Caledonia borrows on the note offer will depend on the final cost of the project, which has a built-in contingency fund.
In other news, the council convened a public hearing on some changes to the city’s B-2 Highway Business District ordinance, then went back into regular session and voted to amend three sections of that set of regulations.
The list of permitted uses is now long, covering 19 lines (A-S). Many uses are service or retail-related, and line “P” now adds wholesale offices and showrooms.
The second section which was changed covers conditional uses. Those now include light manufacturing, private schools and educational centers, self-service storage, warehouse and distribution, and a number of animal-related businesses such as pet stores, veterinarian clinics, and animal day cares.
The setback section was also changed, with distances from State highways reduced from 130 to 70 feet, county road setbacks reduced from 110 to 70 feet, and city streets reduced from 90 to 45 feet. A rear lot setback is still 35 feet, while a lot line setback along a residential district is now 150 feet.
Council members voted to proceed with a new bike race in Caledonia, approving a draft plan for a short course which would head north on N. Pine from E. Grant to E. Hackney Drive, west one block to N. Marshall Street and back down to Grant. The most likely date would be a Saturday in late April to mid-May.
On a related note, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski told county commissioners the following day that he had no objections to two other bike races which would be be based out of Caledonia and travel well beyond town on rural roads as part of the same event. Planning is still underway, but initial routes include a 15.5 kilometer time trial and a 37 kilometer road race. The sponsoring group is the University of Minnesota Cycling Team.
The council also discussed the 2022 levy, as city staff fine-tuned expected expenses for the coming year. The 6.5% increase which was approved on the proposed levy remains a likely outcome, according to those talks. The city council will hold a truth in taxation session at city hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. The final (certified) levy must be set before the end of December.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including a $4,188 quote for new carpeting in the council chamber. That offer came from The Floor Guys of Eitzen. Call pay for Caledonia firefighters was increased from $13 per hour to $14 per hour beginning January 1st, 2022. On the same date, standby pay for Caledonia Ambulance Department staff will increase from $1.50 per hour to $2 per hour for EMRs, while EMTs will see standby rates increase from $2.50 per hour to $3.50 per hour.
Members also discussed the city’s evolving Capital Improvement Plan. Transitioning to a new software system for some departments in 2022 is expected to cost around $20,000. In addition, a hefty engineering quote for a street improvement project at S. Marshall and E. Grove which was questioned at an earlier meeting was reduced dramatically, from $210,000 to $83,000. That project remains on the 2022 through 2023 list. The CIP plan is just a road map, however. Council approval is still required for all projects.
Members congratulated city clerk/administrator Adam Swann on a presentation he provided for state lawmakers on Nov. 10. That power point talk requested $2,010,637 in capital budget dollars to help pay for a new combined fire and ambulance station which would cost approximately $4,021,275.
