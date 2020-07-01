By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On June 22, the Caledonia City Council learned that their summer recreation baseball and softball seasons, which were to be hosted by the Coulee Region Sports League, have been canceled. Members responded to the news, voting to refund registration fees for 2020 summer softball and baseball. There were 143 persons who had registered.
Players may get to take the field at least a few times, however. “We’ll pay for umpires if they (the teams) can schedule any games, and we’ll provide some equipment, that we normally do,” city clerk-administrator Adam Swann reported.
The council also looked over a pair of nearly-identical bids to provide quarter-inch granite-chip sealing to approximately 23 blocks of streets throughout the city. The work was already budgeted for 2020 as part of the street maintenance plan. Fahrner Asphalt won the low bid by a small amount (a few hundred dollars), for $53,098.
Members also discussed four private outbuildings which have been found on city land. After the City of Caledonia purchased 18.09 acres from the George and Ann Frisch Trusts, a survey revealed that those structures, belonging to three landowners, are at least partially on city property. Another landowner has a shed in a city-owned right-of-way near the area too, staff report.
“The new property line goes right through our garage,” one of the landowners stated. But council members noted that the property line hasn’t moved, the garage was simply built in the wrong spot.
The difficulties that the survey revealed were discussed for the better part of an hour. Council members finally agreed (by consensus) to postpone taking action on the encroachments until their July 13 meeting. One idea which got traction from the council was to offer the landowner whose garage would need to be moved a license agreement, allowing the building to remain for a set number of years before being removed. That landowner stated that he was already considering replacing the structure at a future date, so the new building might go (partially) on the same footprint, as long as setback requirements are met.
The council approved the purchase of 10 portable acrylic barrier shields to protect election judges as part of their consent agenda. The cost was $2426. The same vote accepted a letter of resignation from City of Caledonia firefighter Jeremy Reinhart.
An informational public meeting was set for July 8th at the City Auditorium. The topic will be the upcoming construction of well No. 8.
By consensus, the council agreed to negotiate with the owners of the Tippman property at 916 E. Main. The City of Caledonia demolished a dilapidated home at that site, incurring costs of $23,351, and was granted a court order to collect on the debt on June 11. One option to settle the matter which was discussed was to ask that the property be deeded to the city, which could then sell the land to recoup at least part of the costs.
