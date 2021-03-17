By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia City Council members discussed a series of increases to water and sewer bills on Monday, March 8.
With a new well and a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) to pay for, the City of Caledonia will need to deal with an increased debt load for years to come.
The WWTP could cost up to $17.5 million, while newly-drilled well No. 8 could cost $1.3 million by the time the well house is built. The city has secured $7 million in State of Minnesota funding to offset part of the cost of the WWTP, and has applied for $10.5 million in low interest loan dollars to pay for the remainder of the project.
And the well, (except for approximately $50,000 in water fund dollars) will need to paid for entirely with low- interest loan dollars. The well itself cost $385,930 to construct. And the associated well house with it’s equipment is expected to cost close to $1 million dollars.
One proposal would raise the fixed monthly charge for water from $15.60 to $17.30, and add 10 cents per 1000 gallons for water usage beginning in July of 2021.
Two proposals were offered for potential sewer increases. One would raise the monthly meter charge by $8.60 for 5/8” and 3/4” service lines (more for larger lines), with an extra 80 cents per 1000 gallons.
The second would increase the monthly fixed meter charge by $5.90 for the smaller lines, with higher charges for bigger lines and the same 80 cent increase per 1000 gallons.
All of the proposals would take effect in 2021, with further increases scheduled on a yearly basis. The council decided to postpone voting on the matter, partly because councilman Robert Klug was not in attendance.
Council members also spoke with several Caledonia Township residents about Green Acres Drive. About 300 feet of the roadway is in poor shape, and needs attention, they stated.
The section of road runs through the Caledonia city limits, but the homes in the development it serves lie in Caledonia Township, Mayor DeWayne Schroeder noted.
He said that the city had offered to pay half of the cost to seal coat the road, even though “we don’t get a nickel’s worth of taxes out of that road out there... Last year, or two years ago, we offered to pay half (the cost to patch/seal coat) that section. They (the township) told us they couldn’t spend money on a city street...”
Caledonia Township Board member Robert Ellenz said that the section of roadway could cost around $4000 to seal coat if done by itself, and about half that if it’s coated when the rest of the roadway is done.
“Let’s find out from Brian (Pogodzinski, the county engineer) what it will take to fix it correctly,” he suggested. “Because I don’t want to put down $2,000 or $3,000 – split it with you - if something has to be a hair better... I think the township can budget and work with you to get this problem solved.”
By consensus, the council agreed to send city staff to meet with township/county representatives to work out a plan on what to do, and draft a cost-share agreement to pay for the work.
With a 2020 General Fund budget surplus of $125,396 now confirmed, the council voted to place $100,000 of those dollars into the Capital Improvement Fund for future street improvements, and earmark $25,000 to add to the General Fund reserve. Finance officer Stephanie Mann said that the addition will boost the unreserved general fund balance to about 64 percent of yearly expenditures.
The council has historically tried to maintain the unreserved fund balance at around 50 percent of expenditures, which is in line with recommendations for local governments from the State Auditor’s Office.
The council also looked forward to summer, voting to hire Theresa Huff as baseball and softball program manager for the summer recreation season. Maria Schieber was hired as manager of the Caledonia Aquatic Center, with Tessa Pieper and Austin Heaney serving as her assistants. Lifeguards were also hired. They include Isaac Denstad, Lydia Jennings, Sasha McLees, Grace Privet, Lydia Lange, Lyza Hoscheit, Grace Heaney, Jacob Staggemeyer, and Alysha Heaney.
