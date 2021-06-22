By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia city council members decided to get the ball rolling on another major project during their June 14 meeting. That’s when the council voted to issue a request for “lump sum fee” proposals from architectural firms to “develop design and construction plans for a new ambulance station of approximately 5000 square feet” on a city-owned lot at 615 West Washington Street.
City staff reported that even though building materials are currently bringing premium prices, that situation could improve while the lengthy process of designing the structure and preparing for actual construction proceeds.
The station (as proposed) would include not only an ambulance bay, but a training room, restrooms, two bunk rooms, a kitchen, lounge, administrative office, workstations for crews to prepare reports, supply room, mechanical room, and more. The city’s estimated budget for the project is $700,000 to $850,000.
On a related note, members voted to seek some State of Minnesota funding to help pay for the structure, requesting that the project be included in the Governor’s 2022 capital budget.
The council also accepted an offer of a free electric vehicle charging station from MiEnergy. The company would provide a 7.7 kW unit at no cost (valued at $5,139) or an equivalent amount of credit towards a larger unit. Members noted that a 15.4 kW unit cost $6,229, and – according to specifications – provide double the range for vehicles per hour of charging.
The City of Caledonia will pay the $1,090 cost difference, and also need to install the unit. The charging station will be located near (behind) the fire station on N. Pine Street, north of the water tower behind the city auditorium and to the south of E. Lincoln Street.
Another vote approved city-sponsored bus rides for residents to neighboring pools two days per week until the Caledonia Aquatic Center opens following gutter replacements.
The schedule for those rides was not immediately set, but the council favored rides that will take place on weekdays. Caledonia’s pool facility is still on track for a July 12 opening date, city staff reported.
According to estimates from the League of Minnesota cities, the City of Caledonia should receive anywhere from $280,000 to $290,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann told council members. “The final amount will depend on the amount allocated by the state per capita and the population for Caledonia used by the state of Minnesota,” Swann said following the meeting.
The administrator also reported that a volunteer group called “Friends of Sprague Woods,” is actively involved in making some improvements at that city park.
The City of Caledonia is bringing in a small herd of goats which will be fenced into areas where invasive weeds need to be removed, and contractors as well as city staff are expected to remove some downed and/or broken trees and limbs.
“My guess is that the Sprague Woods volunteer committee will be helping with brainstorming ways to improve use and awareness of the park as well as helping with long-term planning,” Swann told the Argus. “They might also help with fund-raising for other improvements.”
Members voted to resume charging fees for delinquent utility bills (5%), as well as resuming the collection of a 2% convenience fee on credit card and debit card payments made directly to the City of Caledonia. But those convenience fees are not part of the city’s online option for paying bills, Swann told the council.
After hearing a summation from CPA Andrew Forliti of Smith Schafer & Associates, members voted to accept that firm’s audit of 2020 city finances.
Some key points are that LGA (Local Government Aid) contributes more revenue to city coffers than property taxes (a rarity), and that sewer, water, and light funds are all generating enough cash flow to maintain cash reserves and service bond payments.
The unassigned fund balance (of the general fund) hit 64% of 2020 expenditures. Council members have sought to maintain an unassigned level of 50%, but 2020 was an unusual year due to the pandemic.
Swann stated that the city reduced some expenses due to issues related to COVID, putting off the replacement of the boiler at the city auditorium, cutting spending on parks and recreation, and postponing the replacement of a squad car. The spending cuts were made – at least partly – in response to potential cuts to LGA. When 2021 general fund expenses go up to make up for some postponed items, the unassigned fund balance may dip below 50%.
The consent agenda was approved as proposed. Included were a proposal from Galileo Consulting Group to provide engineering design and construction services for some HVAC improvements at the city auditorium and nearby fire station for $8,500.
Michael Morey was also hired as a firefighter with the Caledonia Fire Department as part of that vote, which also approved some donations to the pocket park being established at 119 S. Kingston Street. Donors included the Caledonia Lions Club and Caledonia Community Spirit.
After holding a public hearing on the matter, the council also voted to grant Ryan Stenzel a 3 foot setback variance to construct an attached one-car garage at 114 S. Winnebago Street.
Finally, members also approved the purchase of a stump grinder for city use. That item will cost $5,750.
