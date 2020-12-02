By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council held in-depth discussions on their 2021 budget and levy on November 23rd. Members looked over numerous pages of budget figures which had a 5% levy increase factored in. The proposed levy (set in September) allows a 9.5% increase, but council members asked for some lower numbers from city staff, including a 7.5% increase.
Current figures indicate that a 9.5% levy increase would boost the amount collected by $88,058. The total levy would then top $1 million, at $1,014,989.
One reason that the council has considered a higher levy in 2021 is the risk that the City of Caledonia could see significant cuts to LGA (local government aid) from the State of Minnesota next year. An example of that - which was repeatedly cited during discussions - is an 8% cut, which would reduce city revenues by around $81,000. However, just how much LGA is reduced (if at all) in 2021 is still anybody’s guess. State lawmakers will make that decision next year.
The council will set the final levy in December, but even with a 9.5% overall levy increase, taxpayers could see smaller raises on actual property tax bills.
“When we had our local board of appeal and equalization meeting last spring, and we got the breakdown on where our tax rate’s been for the last four years, it’s basically stayed the same...” city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported.
That’s because the tax levy is spread out over all taxable property, and that tax base grows when new homes, apartments, accessory structures such as garages or storage sheds, a wide range of other improvements, and commercial buildings are built.
The city council will have to certify the levy amount that goes on taxable property (payable in 2021) in December. Members plan to hold a Truth-in-Taxation session on Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m.
The council later went into closed session to develop/consider an offer to purchase some vacant land at 615 West Washington Street for a new ambulance station. When the open meeting resumed, Mayor DeWayne Schroeder reported that council members had reached a consensus on the matter. Ambulance director Mike Tornstrom and Swann were authorized to negotiate a counter-offer on the property, but there was no price set, or any vote on how much that could be. The parcel is currently owned by the Paulette Chamberlin Trust.
The council did vote on some items. One ballot granted a land use permit for Club W, LLC to construct a 15’ x 15’ walk-in cooler at 114 S. Pine Street. Citing restrictions in place due to the pandemic, another vote halved fees for intoxicating liquor and wine licenses during 2021, and postponed due dates for paying for those until July 1.
The council will soon hold a public hearing on updates to the city’s comprehensive plan. That was tentatively set for December 9 at 6 p.m.
