By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council convened a single public hearing which addressed six items on Monday, Oct. 26. All of the topics did have one thing in common, however – they were all necessary for the construction of a new Houston County Highway Department headquarters/shop facility.
Houston County applied for the re-zoning of three parcels of land to the Agricultural District category, asked for a pair of setback variances and also applied for a conditional use permit (CUP) to construct a new governmental building. The site is where the current Highway Department headquarters is located (near the Houston County Fairgrounds), albeit with an expanded footprint.
When the hearing concluded, council members approved the Ag District rezoning applications, which will change one parcel from Highway Business District, and two from Urban Residential.
The setback variances and CUP were not approved, since there was a sticking point. The council and county representatives discussed the possibility of adding a water main “loop” to the service line that would feed the new facility, but were not able to immediately hammer out an agreement on how much each party would pay towards that improvement.
The idea the county might need more water for fire suppression was floated at an earlier city council meeting by Caledonia’s city engineer. Mayor DeWayne Schroeder suggested the estimated $150,000 loop might be completed with Houston County paying $100,000 and the City of Caledonia $50,000. “It’s just a suggestion... for a starting point.” he noted.
Further negotiations are planned. The CUP and setback variances were tentatively scheduled to appear on the council’s Nov. 9 agenda.
In other news, council members approved a collective bargaining agreement between the city and Local 49 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Some key provisions of the 2021-2023 pact include wage increases of 2.75% in 2021, 2.0% in 2022, and 2.0% in 2023. The City of Caledonia will pay 93% of the cost of monthly health insurance premiums during the three-year agreement.
The council also voted to accept a quote from Zenke Incorporated (La Crescent) to demolish and haul away two old well houses, plus cap waterlines at the foundation for $5,990 each.
Members approved bid documents for the replacement of corroded gutter at the Caledonia Municipal Pool. The plan includes demolition and removal of existing stainless steel gutters and asks for prices for replacing those with either stainless steel or concrete.
Fixing stained and damaged “diamond bright finish” coating on the pool is also part of the plan. The approval came with the caveat that the City of Caledonia’s insurance provider must pre-approve the bid specs before the work can move forward.
The completed project could approach $400,000, city staff reported. After the meeting, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann confirmed the city’s deductible for fixing the pool gutter is $1,000. Any additional costs to upgrade to concrete gutters would need to be paid by the city.
The council ordered the installation of sidewalk on a three-parcel section of N. Gjere Ave. Land owners have until June 1, 2021 to have the work done, or let the city do the project and assess the cost.
A single consent agenda vote approved the hire of Meghan Betz, Miranda Klug, and Madelyn Strub as part-time Emergency Medical Responders with the Caledonia Ambulance Department.
The same vote also authorized the purchase of three “PepperBall” launchers for the Caledonia Police Department. The total cost for those is $2,200.
Joesph Writz of Driftless Region Vector Control LLC told members how his group has been working for the City of Caledonia and surrounding communities to control mosquitoes and the illnesses they can transmit.
Alerting residents about mitigating the danger of old tires, rain barrels, and other breeding hot spots and setting traps to collect and remove the eggs of hazardous species are parts of that plan. Container-breeding mosquitoes can spread diseases such as La Crosse encephalitis, Writz said.
