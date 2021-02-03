By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After months of study, plans for a new wastewater treatment plant for the City of Caledonia are rapidly solidifying. Project engineer Eric Lynne of Donohue & Associates (St. Louis Park) gave city council members a look at just what those are on Monday, January 25th.
“We are trying to use as much of the old facility that was salvageable as possible...” Lynne said. “It was one equalization tank, and we’re converting it to three equalization tanks. We’re adding pumps down in the bottom corner with a wet well that takes that forward flow from the sewer system coming from town... When it’s too much flow, it will flood this wet well and before it floods the pipes in town it will start spilling into these adjacent tanks. Then after the storm we can bring that water back through the treatment (facility).
Lynne stated that the flow is then coarse filtered as it moves through a “preliminary treatment building” before being pumped uphill for further processing steps, including a key component called an oxidation ditch. Finally, before being discharged, wastewater will undergo ultraviolet disinfection.
The availability of funding will determine when the project will actually be built. The City of Caledonia has secured a $7 million appropriation from the State of Minnesota, but will need between $8 and $9 million in additional dollars, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann said. A Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) low-interest loan application may provide the money needed to move forward. That the PFA loan application might also qualify for some additional grant dollars from the PFA’s Water Infrastructure Fund, “But it’s unclear how likely that is to happen,” Swann added. “When we submit the PFA application we will automatically be considered for the Wastewater Infrastructure Fund grant.”
If funding is available, bidding could occur in June/July of 2021. Construction would begin soon thereafter with an estimated end date of March, 2023.
Other news:
A single “consent agenda” vote approved a $2000 contribution to the Houston County Attorney’s Office to help fund victim/witness services and several other items. One of those was a $3,300 “geotechnical evaluation” by WSB & Associates to prepare for the construction of well house No. 8. An increase of the monthly household solid waste fee was also part of the consent vote. That will rise from $3.65 to $3.90, beginning with bills issued February 1, 2021.
Members also voted to update the city’s sidewalk replacement program. That is available to all property owners, for sidewalks located in the public right-of-way. The program features a 25% reimbursement for the cost of labor and materials when a sidewalk is replaced by an contractor, or 25% of materials (but not labor) if the property owner performs the work. The maximum allowable cost is $7.00 per square foot for removal and replacement of sidewalk. Documentation in the form of invoices is required.
