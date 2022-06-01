By Craig Moorhead
T
he Caledonia City Council approved a policy for levying assessments “for various public improvements” (such as street reconstruction projects) during their May 23rd meeting.
City engineer Matt Mohs reported that he and city staff had met several times to produce a draft policy for the council to consider, and ended up with a fairly brief, simple to follow document, similar to policies utilized by Hayfield and Spring Valley, with a few ideas borrowed from Lake Elmo. “It’s a combination of several assessment policies, picking the pieces out that made sense and were pertinent,” Mohs said.
Terms and rates include a payment schedule of 15 years (maximum) or less, determined by the council, with interest rates one point higher than the bond rate for the project, or in the case of a city-financed project, one point higher than what the interest rate would have been had the city borrowed the funds. For the costs which property owners will be assessed for, the City of Caledonia will pay 75%, leaving 25% to be certified on tax rolls.
The city council retains a good deal of flexibility under the policy, and can pick and choose items such as the method used to determine the distribution of assessments. Those include the front foot method, the area method, and the lot method. The cost-share arrangement can also be adjusted so that property owners are not charged for items that do not benefit them more than other residents and businesses, such as an over-sized water main which will primarily serve those in other parts of the city. Those would be considered “general city costs.”
Several council members noted that the important thing is to make sure that assessments are applied fairly. The council made only one change to the document prior to approval, removing language that defined a reconstruction project as “an entire block or greater.”
On a related note, members approved a revision to their contract with Bolton & Menk for engineering design and bidding services for the S. Marshall St. and E. Grove St. reconstruction project, adding the preparation of a feasibility report to the task list. That document will include a preliminary assessment roll. Bidding for the job is expected in the fall of 2022, with construction to “substantial completion” taking place from spring to fall of 2023, and final completion in the summer of 2024.
Members voted to hire Dan Muenkel as a custodian. Other hires were approved on the consent agenda vote, and included Storm Davis and Gabe Morey as part-time firefighters with the Caledonia Fire Department. Owen Denstad and Grace Privet were hired as lifeguards at the Caledonia Aquatic Center for the 2022 summer season.
There were two votes taken on a Houston County project which will redesign a public parking lot to the west of the historic courthouse. The first approved a five-foot encroachment agreement on East Washington Street from Kingston Street to the courthouse. The second approved the overall new design of the parking lot. Some of the changes include adding a sidewalk leading to the west from the west entrance to the building (eliminating traffic in that spot), eliminating the entrance to the parking lot from Kingston which is closest to the intersection of E. Washington/N. Kingston, and re-aligning the parking spaces. Handicapped-reserved spaces will also be created next to the southwest side of the historic courthouse, where traffic currently passes the building to the north and south.
As far as the costs, Public works/zoning director Casey Klug said that “The county would be on the hook for all of the improvements, other than the paving on East Washington.” The project is expected to be constructed in 2023.
The council approved some amendments to the 10-year Richard’s Sanitation trash and recyclables collection contract recently approved. The changes were proposed by the hauler, but “It really didn’t change the overall contract,” finance officer Stephanie Mann reported. The new service contract, including totes, begins on August 1, 2022.
Klug also reported that city crews have completed some extensive rebuilding work on city ball-fields, and the Caledonia Aquatic Center is on schedule for it’s summertime (June 1st) opening date.
