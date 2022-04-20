By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council approved the purchase of a newer ladder/bucket truck for the Caledonia Fire Department for $80,000 on Monday, April 11. “It’s immaculate, top to bottom, not a tear in the seat,” second assistant fire chief Kurt Zehnder told the council. “Well taken care of. The truck was just shy of a million dollars new, in 1998. It’s a Pierce Lance, it’s a top of the line.”
The 1998 unit has just 917 PTO hours on the meter, and around 21,000 miles, Caledonia FD staff reported. The city’s existing ladder truck is a 1974 model (named “Hubert”). That truck was purchased from a department in New Jersey, which reportedly wants to buy it back as a piece of their history, since it was in service there during the 911 attacks. The newer Pierce Lance 100’ Tower unit is being purchased from the Tallman Fire District, Tallman, New York.
In other news, city engineer Matt Mohs gave the council a presentation on the proposed reconstruction of South Marshall Street between East Main and East Washington Streets, and East Grove Street from South Kingston to South Pine Streets.
The project includes a complete reconstruction. That includes new asphalt pavement, replacement of sidewalks, rebuilt water mains, sanitary sewer and storm sewer, curb and gutter, and more, including items like new street lights with redone underground power supplies. ADA-compliant sidewalks and curbs cuts will also be part of the plan. Preliminary cost estimates for the project are $1,551,800.
Mohs told the council that they will need to decide whether or not to assess 19 properties which abut the project for a portion of the costs, and suggested that the City of Caledonia should formalize a policy for doing that. Other cities typically assess anywhere from 20% up to 35% of certain costs associated with a street reconstruction, but the practice varies from city to city, he added. Council members made no decision on possible assessments for the project, but did vote to move forward with further planning and preparations, signing an agreement with engineering firm Bolton & Menk (Rochester) to make that happen. The pact includes a topographic survey as well as civil design and bidding services. Not-to-exceed fees total $88,425, with an additional $6,250 for the geotechnical borings and report.
The proposed project schedule includes a bid opening in mid-November, 2022. If the council decides to accept those and move forward with the reconstruction at that time, a “substantial completion” date could be expected in the fall of 2023.
Other votes
The council accepted an offer from Fahrner Asphalt to clean out and crack fill portions of 10 city streets for an estimated $8,218. B & D Sealcoating was also hired to crack fill and seal coat approximately 1477 feet of asphalt walking trail from North Park to Foltz Drive, for $3,500.
Pete Muenkel was hired as a water/wastewater treatment operator for the City of Caledonia, effective April 13, 2022. Jose Martinez was also hired as a casual part-time officer for the Caledonia Police Department.
Seven new 36” x 48” two-sided signs were ordered for city parks. Gforce Wraps (La Crescent) will provide those for $1,848. Public works/zoning director Casey Klug said the city employees will add frames and posts to the aluminum signs for about $100 per unit, and install hem at existing parks. The work does not include signage for a possible future park area that would occupy some of the land purchased for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.
The council also approved wage increases for summer rec baseball and softball umpires. For 12U-14U games, those rates will increase from $27 to $30, while 8U-11U contests will go from $22 to $25 per game.
A memorandum of understanding with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49 was approved. The agreement allows the city to appoint an interim clerk/administrator while a search to fill that position continues. Finance officer Stephanie Mann is now serving in the interim position. On a related note, council members agreed by consensus to interview three candidates for the open position on Monday, April 18.
