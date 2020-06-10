By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
During a June 1 special session held to study updates to the City of Caledonia’s comprehensive plan, city council members voted to send a resolution to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
The document asks the governor to consider easing restrictions on businesses and individuals in areas such as Caledonia, since Houston County has so far experienced few lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Specifically, the resolution asks that Caledonia restaurants be allowed to provide indoor dining as long as social distancing measures are utilized, and that bars be allowed to open “to the same extent as Caledonia’s restaurants.”
In addition, Caledonia’s “pool and gyms should be allowed to open so that Caledonia’s citizens can exercise, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors,” the missive states. Finally, “Caledonia’s youth sports teams should be allowed to play games,” and “Caledonia residents should have the choice to support those businesses and engage in those activities they see fit, based on each citizen’s own needs and comfort level.”
