By Craig Moorhead
On June 27, the Caledonia City Council approved a series of improvements for North Park, a popular public use area which abuts North Kingston Street.
The project is estimated to cost $51,985 and will be paid out of the city’s Street Labor Services account, with the bulk of the expenses ($35,985) going to Dunn Blacktop Company. That contractor will provide two lifts (four inches) of paving for the parking lot. City crews will help with the rest of the work, which includes some concrete for sidewalks, bollards, paint striping, and an estimated $10,000 for a new ADA compliant restroom unit. The crews will also install a new water line and water fountain. A center island will be removed, with the restroom and water fountain moved to the southwest corner of the facility.
“It’s been in the budget for a few years...” public works/zoning director Casey Klug told the council. “We have enough there (in the account) to pay for this plus about an $8000 surplus.”
On a related note, the council looked at updating their ordinances covering hours and prohibited uses at city parks, playgrounds, and other “public grounds.” City clerk/administrator Jake Dickson brought the topic before the group, stating that current city code lacks language governing numerous potential uses, including overnight camping.
“In my research I found an ordinance that our lawyer wrote for North Branch, I believe, which spells out a list of uses that’s in a staff report...” Dickson stated. By consensus, council members agreed to study the sample ordinance which Dickson provided prior to their July 11 meeting, and take up the matter then. That document lists 14 prohibited uses, from picking wild or cultivated flowers, to littering, to possessing alcoholic beverages in a public park without a permit. A public hearing to update the ordinances could occur as early as July 25.
Klug reported that even as the city’s newest well (No. 8) is getting closer to going online for the first time as that well house is completed and the all the items it contains are installed, another well (No. 6) has suddenly gone out of service. Two years ago “there was a total rebuild on the pump, the motor, and we replaced, I think, 50 feet of casing pipe,” Klug noted, adding that the new motor is still under warranty. The director said that he had contacted the Caledonia Fire Department on the situation, just in case a major fire would demand a large amount of water in a short period of time. At the time of the meeting, exactly what it will take to get well No. 6 up and running again was still unknown. “At this point, I still have no idea what the cost is going to be to us,” Klug said.
The director also reported that work on Caledonia’s new wastewater treatment plant is ramping up, and an additional crew may be put on the project when more pipe arrives.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items. Some of those included accepting the resignations of assistant librarian Stephanie Diersen and firefighter Austin Goergen. A $2,040 mosquito abatement contract with Driftless Region Vector Control LLC was also accepted, as was an amendment to the city’s fee schedule - setting the electric vehicle charge rate (for the charging unit located north of city hall and the city auditorium) at $0.20 per KwH, which is higher than the peak rate charged by the city to utility customers.
Council members also approved a land use application for Caledonia Implement Co. (509 State Highway 44) to construct a 16 foot tall 40 x 60 foot storage shed.
