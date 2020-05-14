By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Like other cities in Houston County, the City of Brownsville tabled a decision on its summer recreation program.
Program Coordinator Cheryl Whitesitt said she surveyed the parents to see how comfortable they were with the June 15 start date. The response was 50/50.
She then asked about waiting until July to start the program. The response was 50/50. She also talked to healthcare professionals about holding the program. Again, the response was 50/50.
“I did a lot of thinking on it. It breaks my heart,” she said. “This would be the summer that everyone signs up. I am feeling doubtful that it is a good idea.”
Council members echoed those thoughts. Council member Chelsey Leis said they could host community nights with activities for kids to do if “things are not that bad.”
Fellow council member Rick Voshart agreed and said maybe in another month, the council would have a better idea of what’s going on. He suggested scratching the idea right now, but not totally cancelling it.
The council agreed to table that decision until the June 3 meeting. No official decision was made.
As for the primary and general elections coming up this year, the council approved a motion that would allow residents in Brownsville to vote by mail-in ballot. Voters can still vote in person at the courthouse or vote absentee.
Cities and townships with less than 400 voters were asked by the Auditor/Treasurer’s office if they want to do mail-in ballots in order to keep judges and voters safe.
Other news
The council approved a motion to purchase gravel for Hamilton St. Previously, the council had thought they might be able to wait until the county uses Hamilton St. as a detour for a construction project, but that project is nearly two months out.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be June 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. with two public hearings – one for a variance request and one for ordinance updates.
