By Craig Moorhead
B
rownsville City Council members fielded several requests at their June 1 session, most of which had to be tabled for further study. But there was one item that will need to be addressed soon.
City clerk Steve Schuldt reported that council member John Jangula has resigned. The other members noted that they will need to appoint a person to fill the remainder of Jangula’s council term, which runs until the end of 2022. Residents who are interested in taking over the post until a replacement is elected are encouraged to contact Brownsville City Hall staff immediately, since the appointment could occur at the next council meeting (scheduled for the first Wednesday in July).
Resident Dave Hey asked the council to vacate an alley on eight lots which he owns, since he is putting the land into a conservation easement. Once that occurs, the parcel can not be developed “in perpetuity,” he noted.
“Just so we are clear, if you get the easement on this, no building would ever be done?” mayor Allen Whitesitt asked. “No,” Hey replied, “none at all.”
Council members decided to table action on the request until they can determine exactly what they will need to do, such as calling a public hearing (or not).
A request from landowner Shawn Colsch was also put on hold. Whitesitt reported that Colsch has asked to put a driveway from County 3 into his property, and “hook (drainage) into the existing culvert that goes under Cork Hollow (Drive).” County engineer Brian Pogodzinski has requested a letter from the City of Brownsville stating that the city will maintain the system, or “a copy of the approved agreement, detailing maintenance responsibilities, because it will be, basically in the ditch in the county right of way,” the mayor added. Before a decision is made, the City of Brownsville will need to determine the condition of the culvert, and find out if it has enough capacity to be utilized for the purpose.
The council declined a request from mobile home park owner Steve Lee, who asked to be left off the city tote garbage service agreement, so that he can contract directly with the hauler for garbage collection, utilizing a dumpster. Lee would also provide a separate collection device for recyclables, which he would deliver to a Houston County site, Schuldt explained, adding that “He doesn’t want the city to bill him for garbage service.” Members noted that whether city garbage service is used, or an alternate arrangement is made for trash disposal, the city will still bill for garbage collection.
On a related note, the council approved a rate increase for the new tote service, effective July 1st. The monthly total for garbage and recycling containers will be $18.75, plus a $1 per month fuel surcharge fee due to diesel fuel prices. That extra charge only goes into effect when diesel reaches $4 per gallon.
Council members also took public input on a potential solution to a drainage problem near the Harbor Lights development. “If there’s two feet of water on that road... we’ve got problems getting (emergency) vehicles down there,” the mayor stated. “We’ve got a bunch of residents down there that require the emergency services that our town provides.”
The plan was to construct a series of catch basins which could be cleaned out, and a drain pipe under the road to the harbor. But residents had numerous issues with the idea. Whitesitt eventually said that “It’s obvious we need to go back to the drawing board... we just want to get the water out of the roadway and somewhere else where we can have some some capacity to put it.”
An update on the Andrew Krenzke property resulted in extended discussions, but no further action by city officials. City staff reported that the Minnesota Department of Transportation had imposed some “stipulations” on Krenzke over the unstable nature of the property. Portions of the land have reportedly been cleared of vegetation, and the City of Brownsville also issued a “cease and desist” order to stop further clearing at one point. A representative of a property owner to the south spoke at length on the matter, bringing up numerous issues and questioning whether the city should have even issued the building permit, given setback restrictions.
Council members also asked for estimates to repair the flooring at the Brownsville Post Office, and approved using the Community Center parking lot for Farmers Market events which will be held on July 17th and September 18th.
