By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Emergency personnel and firefighters on Brownsville’s department will receive training with a new online academy from Gundersen Health System.
Training officer Brandon Frank said the contract with Gundersen has been on hold for about a year due to sorting through legalities of people belonging to more than one department.
Currently, the department pays $600 per EMT to be trained and licensed by Caledonia’s department. Re-certification is $100 per person. With new members joining (and always welcome) and several re-certifications coming in February, the department is looking to save about $2,000. The council did not take formal action on the topic, as they approved the actual motion a while ago.
In other EMS/Fire news, the council approved the purchase of a new furnace for the fire station, provided that it heat both main parts. Frank also reported the department is going to start “aggressively saving” in order to prepare for larger purchases in the future. Fire chief Ben Novaksaid they have to replace the more expensive equipment at some point.
“They work, do their job. They’re getting older every day. Parts are hard to find,” he said. “At some point, it’s going to be too old to do stuff with.”
The council also approved Katie McCabe as a new member.
City auction
The city will hold an auction on Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon, featuring surplus equipment no longer needed by the city. Included in those items is a 1992 Ford LN8000 Fire Tender and a Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, among other items.
Brush site
The council agreed to give Jamie Thompson, of Brooks Tree Service, a 30-day trial run of managing the city brush site in exchange for the ability to use the site seven days a week. Last month, the city implemented closing the site except for posted times, due to unacceptable dumping.
Thompson started his business about a year and a half ago, and has 20 years in the logging industry. He has the necessary equipment to keep the brush site cleaned up, organized and ability to haul chips and logs away. There would not be an expense to the city.
Thompson noted depending on the location of the job sites, it can be difficult to find local brush sites that are open in relation to his work schedule. Having Brownsville’s available seven days a week would benefit his business, while also maintaining it for the city. The brush site still remains open to only Brownsville residents.
Other news
Resident Jim Hakes asked if the remaining part of 2nd St. North could be more maintained by the city, as that part of the road is gravel. He noted the road turns into mud when it rains because of the poor drainage and no gravel. He would like to see it paved. His wife also noted the locust trees need to be cut back to provide more visibility. Mayor Al Whitesitt said the city would look into it.
An AED unit donated to the city last month will be placed in the manor lobby for public use. It’s accessible for manor residents and passerbys in case of emergency. It will be placed in a visible spot.
The council agreed to enter a Right of Entryway agreement with Canadian Pacific Rail, in order to dig up a lost culvert on Harbor Lights Road, once all utilities have been marked. The goal is to find the culvert, measure it, see what repairs or adjustments are needed and then decide how to proceed. Without fixing the culvert, storm water wrecks havoc on the road and properties. Canadian Pacific Rail has already raised up the tracks about 6-8 inches due to the issue, Whitesitt relayed. The council agreed to move forward, as long as no expenses from CP Rail would be incurred for a flagger.
The council approved the certification of unpaid sewer charges to be assessed to taxes.
The council also renewed the liquor license for Saxon Hall.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., with Truth in Taxation set for 7:15 p.m.
