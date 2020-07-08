By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In an effort to begin raising and saving funds for the fire department’s future needs, the Brownsville Fire Department asked the council to pay for the filing fees in order to create a 501c3 group called “Friends of the Brownsville Fire Department.”
Training Officer Brandon Frank said since the state does not approve of cities fundraising and the city oversees the fire department, it’s difficult to build up a savings account of sorts in order to fund the department’s future truck and equipment needs.
“We’re looking at what might be coming in the future,” Frank said. “We have ideas on what we’d like to do from a budgetary standpoint, yearly standpoint and large capital expenditures as well.”
Thus, a separate group was created. This group will be able to host fundraisers and determine what needs to be replaced or fixed within the next year, three years, five years and 10 years. Frank mentioned the eventual need of a truck costing upwards of $300,000.
“Let’s work together on how to make those improvements,” he said. “Our expenses could get a little larger.”
The department is suggesting the city start aggressively and consciously saving for those expenses in the fire department’s budget. This, along with a capital account and investment account, plus the new group’s fundraising efforts, should put a pretty good start on building up the fire department’s funds.
The preliminary budget in August should reflect the new changes when presented to the council.
To get started, the department asked for $650 to cover legal fees in setting up the 501c3 group, which they consulted with Mike Murphy to do.
The council approved the request, adding the new group will make it easier for people to donate to the fire department.
Nuisance letter updates
The council was satisfied with progress made on several properties in town, after those properties received ordinance letters citing the junk vehicle ordinance.
Sewer budget
The council did not increase sewer rates after hearing the projected budget. Revenues were projected at about $156,000 while expenditures were estimated at $145,000. City Clerk Steve Schuldt said it looked as though there would be a surplus of about $7,500, but was not completely certain the city would have that surplus.
Other news/next meeting
Seal coating was done for the year, with the total cost around $19,000.
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center.
