By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In an effort to keep storm water in its place, the City of Brownsville discussed implementing an engineered plan to route storm water around homeowners’ yards.
The project would take place near Clay and 7th streets where storm water runs rampant down an embankment and two sloped hills, resulting in a waterway in a homeowner’s yard. Much of that sediment has washed out since the 2007 flood.
The engineered concept plan from Davy Engineering features a storm sewer and detention basins for treatement and reduce the size of the low flow storm sewer. The next phase brings the option of providing a ditch rather than the storm sewer, as it is less expensive. The project would direct the water into a wooded area to avoid homeowners’ yards.
However, the project did not receive funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), because it wasn’t a big enough project to receive grants, nor was the project too small, Maintenance Department Head Casey Holzwarth relayed.
Mayor Al Whitesitt suggested asking Minnesota Rural Water for help. The cost is expected to be about $450,000, with an extra $56,000 for storm water treatment. The council did not take action on the decision. If approved in the future, construction would be underway in 2022.
Property issue
City Clerk Steve Schuldt informed the council he sent a cease and desist letter to Shawn Colsch, who owns property west of town near County Rd. 3 and Cork Hollow Dr.
There are several issues to address, along with several agencies involved including the city, Houston County, Root River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The original plan was to build an apartment building with storage underneath and a shop for Colsch’s business, Schuldt said. However, the city did not receive a building plan nor approve a permit. There is also the matter of digging on county right-of-way and not stabilizing the ground before winter, leading to erosion.
The letter offered to help Colsch resolve the issues, but no further action has been taken by the city.
Fire Department
EMS/Fire Department trainer Brandon Frank questioned the council on the logistics of selling a fire truck, now that they’ve updated one of the trucks. The council advised putting the truck on the auction block for bids.
Brownsville EMS will also start training its own members to be licensed as an EMT. Currently, EMTs are trained and licensed by Caledonia Ambulance, which costs Brownsville $425 per person, plus text book rental, and then $100 per person for a refresher course every two years.
Several Brownsville EMTs including Frank would be able to train members, saving the city money. Caledonia Ambulance will still train on CPR, due to the number of mannequins required for people to train on.
The council approved Frank to start paperwork in order to train and license their own people. The department will only be able to train its own members, not members of the public or other services.
Other news
The city is in search of a lead for its summer rec program. If they cannot find a lead by the time the program starts, there will not be a summer rec program this year. Contact City Hall for application.
The council approved a building permit for John Reining to replace an old building with a new one.
The council voted to continue a loan on Mississippi Lane. The city owes about $20,974 and it matures June 1, but City Clerk Steve Schuldt recommended renewing it for one more year.
The city also voted to donate $100 to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF). This organization often funnels money back to communities in southern Minnesota in the form of grants and assistance (such as Paint the Town).
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be June 2, at 7 p.m., at the community Center.
