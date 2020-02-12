By Jordan Gerard
Kids in Brownsville ages first grade through sixth grade can look forward to another summer rec program, which was just approved by the Brownsville City Council at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The council accepted a proposal written by Cheryl Whitesit to have the program run Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for six weeks. Whitesit will be the lead person and two younger assistants will be hired soon.
About $3,500 was budgeted for the program inaorder to buy supplies and have enough prep time every day.
More information about the assistants’ job postings and the sign up forms will be available soon.
Restored fence
The council heard from Houston Boy Scout Owen Gaustad, who reported on a park fence project that he and his troop spruced up.
The original fence had a lot of overgrowth and made it difficult to mow around. The estimates for replacing that fence were $2,000 to $2,500, but the Boy Scout troop was able to get the job done for just $864.58. They didn’t pay for labor, but did put in 256 hours into the fence, Gaustad said.
“We’ve had a few good reviews already,” he said. “I think it looks nice. We were able to reuse a lot of the old fence.”
The council thanked Owen and his troop for their efforts, and especially liked saving money for the city.
“I was up there that weekend. You guys worked hard at it,” Mayor Al Whitesit said.
Other news
Fire Chief Dave Guckelberger reported he had updated the fire department’s part of the city ordinance, mostly making changes to terminology, day-to-day procedures and standard operating procedures.
The council is working on updating other parts of the ordinance and more updates will be announced soon.
The maintenance department ordered the main pump for the sewer plant that was discussed at last month’s meeting, though it came in at $50 more than last year’s price.
The department also mentioned soon having a conversation with Minnesota Rural Water Association, that if the city joined, they would have access to resources for cities that do not have city water.
In other votes, the council approved the purchase of a Speed Queen washing machine for the apartment complex. The cost is $1,595, with delivery ($50 charge) and installing a coin box ($95).
The amount of coins collected from the box would just about pay for the machine in a year, the council agreed.
Finally, the council approved going with paperless e-statements from their bank.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the community center in the council chambers.
