By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Brownsville passed newly re-organized ordinances at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 3.
The purpose was to “streamline” the ordinances in order to provide more conformity across the board.
Summer Rec update
The council agreed to go ahead with a summer recreation program under the direction of Cheryl Whitesitt, starting June 15. About 17 kids are currently signed up and the city is also looking to hire another assistant for the program.
Seal coating/streets
Maintenance Supervisor Casey Holzwarth said the city had a long list of streets that were in need of seal coating and a few other repairs that tallied near $32,000. After a lengthy discussion, the council set a budget for seal coating at $32,000 and would prioritize which streets needed it the most.
On another topic, the council determined that a water leak on North Marina Drive would be the responsibility of those residents, since it was “their utility.”
Other news
The council approved a variance request for Tyler Bruggeman in order to build a 45x60 ft. building, with the variance allowing an extra five feet. Bruggeman plans to house a power sports business.
They were also satisfied with progress made on a property that had previously brought junk ordinance violations, while other property owners were issued citations for ordinance violations.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be July 1 at 7 p.m. at the community center.
