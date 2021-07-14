By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Brownsville City Council discussed a three phase plan that will eventually divert storm water on 6th and 7th streets, and it could be the basis for other storm water issues running over impervious surfaces.
Mayor Al Whitesitt said he and council member Tim Klug met with landowner Tim Serres, who has water running through his yard from 6th and 7th streets above. The city could collect the water with a berm and pipe it under his yard and then down to a ditch on 7th Street, where it technically meets with Hamilton Street. They would also need to stabilize the bank above it. That’s phase one, which has an estimated cost of $8,000 to $10,000.
Phase two would have a similar berm or collection point on 7th Street, and then phase three would see the ditch on Hamilton Street be finished. The project is slated for the 2022 budget.
Head of Maintenance Casey Holzwarth said that area has caved in and created drainage issues. Whitesitt added the city has fixed other problem areas in town that affected other property owners.
“There’s a lot more buildings in town, ditches have been filled in ... a lot of people have gone ahead and filled in ditches. We’re trying to get a handle on it,” he said. “[We have] a natural drainage ditch with more water going in, especially with rains since 2007.”
Though the city has been lucky to have two dry years in a row, if the issue isn’t addressed, it could cave in the whole street. There’s also city property located throughout the project area. It was noted that Serres has also helped out the city by clearing out the silt and mud that flows down through there with his backhoe.
Council member John Jangula added it’s an effort to prevent mudslides.
What’s more, there’s also more areas in town that need to be addressed. Jeff Lejune added that resident Chelsey Leis showed him where water runs off her property, and said she is worried about water coming from other neighboring properties.
City Clerk Steve Schuldt said the city could consider adding a storm water run off fee, similar to one that the City of Caledonia has implemented. Caledonia residents are charged $2.50 per month that covers square footage amounts on impervious surfaces like driveways. The money goes into a storm water fund.
Old business
In other old business, Whitesitt updated the council on Shawn Colsch’s project west of town on Cork Hollow Drive. He presented preliminary plans of buildings that include storage units with living quarters on top on the west side and a shed with living quarters on the east side.
Whitesitt said the city rescinded its cease and desist letter in order to allow him to continue his project, and that he also had sorted out other issues with the county and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Specific details were not discussed.
He does have permission to build a retaining wall on the east side, as per instructions from the DNR and Houston County. He would also like to hook up to city sewer, which would require a lift station.
Eventually, he will need to come to the city with a building permit when he’s ready to build.
Maintenance report
Holzwarth introduced Sam Boma as his replacement.
After some discussion, the council approved a project that will excavate and add a culvert on North 2nd Street. This will divert water into the culvert and ditch, in order to prevent washouts. The project will cost about $6,000, and the cost isn’t getting any cheaper, as the city has considered this project for the last two years.
Holzwarth also asked the council if wifi could be installed at the sewer plant in order to more efficiently report water samples and readings to the state’s online system. The council approved a motion to look at the wifi requirements down there, and to also remove unused landlines at three other locations in town including the ball field, manor and sewer plant.
The lines each cost something a little different every month, whereas the sewer plant line is $38.90, manor is $50 and the ball field is $43. Adding wifi at the plant could also enable city staff using apps on their phone for remote meter readings in the future.
Other business
The council approved a $2,127 purchase for a new computer with a monitor.
Finally, the council will send a letter to residents about filling in ditches without notifying the city first. Residents will also receive another letter about participating in a public hearing that will talk about the future goals for Brownsville as a city.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Editor's note: This story has been updated from its print version, correcting an error that incorrectly stated that Mr. Gaustad would pay $2,000 toward the North 2nd St. project. We apologize for the error.
