By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
“How do we buy a fire truck?” Fire Department Training Officer Brandon Frank asked excitedly at Brownsville’s regular council meeting on March 3. It wasn’t an unexpected question, as the fire department has been carefully structuring their capital account in order to prepare for the purchase.
Frank has kept the council informed of several efforts that will help the department purchase a new or used truck, such as creating a fundraising group, Friends of the Brownsville Fire Department, and moving a budget surplus into the capital account.
Though they don’t have a truck picked out yet, the used truck market moves fast, Frank said. As COVID has hit manufacturing plants and nearly stopped production on new trucks, more departments are picking over the used truck market. Once they find a truck they like, it’s nearly impossible to wait three weeks for the next council meeting, as the truck is usually gone within hours.
When they do find a truck, the department asked if they could put half of the cost down and finance the rest, as interest rates were extremely low. Plus, there would be more money left in the capital account for other upgrades.
Frank said he could easily walk through the building and point to several pieces of equipment and other trucks that need to be upgraded. As he pointed out in December, they have some new equipment, but they need the trucks to get it to the scene.
The council approved a motion to allow the fire department to put $10,000 down once they found the desired fire truck. After the council was contacted about the potential purchase, then they have up to $45,000 to spend on the truck.
Concrete bids
The council received three bids for replacing the parking lot at the community center, which will improve drainage and prevent a parking lot lake.
The plan calls for removing old black top and sidewalks and replacing with new concrete and drains.
The council received three bids, from Clint Rohrer of CR Masonry & Concrete LLC, Kaleb Schulte and River Valley Concrete. Of the three, the council likened to CR Masonry’s bid of $19,554, as it had a detailed list of materials, labor and measurements. Schulte’s bid came in at $10,625, but it cited an extra estimated $5,500 to $7,500 for concrete for a total of $18,125, and River Valley’s bid was $17,543, with extra work cited at $4,200 for a total of $21,743.
Since CR Masonry & Concrete is already contracted to pour concrete for the new veterans memorial and the cement pad for the merry-go-round near the community center this year, the council will ask if the projects could be done in conjunction with each other and if there could be a price break for the three projects.
The council is not required to take the lowest bid. City Clerk Steve Schuldt said the city does have the funds for the parking lot project. Council member John Jangula made the motion, seconded by Jeff Lejeune. The motion passed 4-1, with council member Jacob Danielson casting the lone nay vote.
Maintenance Department
In the spirit of sprucing up, the council approved a motion to allow Davy Engineering to develop a water control plan for the area between 6th and 7th streets and Clay Streets. The best plan is likely to install a retention dam with a pipe along Clay Street, then hook up to 7th Street and move the water past that area. The cost is $4,000.
Essentially, the plan needs to be engineered in a way that it would be prepared for another 100-year flood event, such as the one in 2007. Davy Engineering said they would include that into their calculations.
The motion also allows Davy Engineering to apply for a grant with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to help with funding the project, which would likely not be until 2022.
Other news
The council accepted a motion to raise the garbage rate from $9.50 to $10.50, because the county raised the rate to $3.75 per residence on March 1. Additionally, the city has a five-year contract with Richard’s sanitation with charges of $6.16 per residence and increasing by $.20 cents a year until expiration.
A one-time increase of $.56 cents to the city’s current $6 monthly fee per residence results in the same gross revenue as the $.20 cents increase in the Richard’s Sanitation contract. Together, that’s $10.31 per month per residence. Rounded up to $10.50 is $1 increase per residence per month, with the remainig $.19 cents counted as city administrative costs.
There was also confusion about commercial properties, dumpsters and which fees they should or should not be charged. That part of the matter was tabled to next month.
The council approved tobacco licenses for River Station, Lawrence Lake Marina and Wildcat Saloon, and approved liquor licenses for Lawrence Lake Marina, Wildcat Saloon, Saxon Hall and River Station – though the paperwork had not been received yet.
Finally, the council approved a wage increase for Office Manager Jenna Knight, after she received a positive review from the council. Knight also mentioned the office’s computers were in need of an upgrade. The council gave permission to look at a new computer.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be April 7, at 7 p.m. at the community center with masks and social distancing in mind.
Clarification: The concrete bids were clarified to include the whole total of the bid, including any extra work done.
