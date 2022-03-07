The Brownsville City Council gave their blessing for the Brownsville Fire Department to apply for a grant that could get them a new thermal imager.
The grant is through the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.
The grant does not require a match of any kind, has no criteria to qualify and there is no financial disclosure involved, city treasurer Jenna Knight explained.
The thermal imager costs about $7,000.
Floor correspondence
Jim Hakes asked the council to again consider improving 2nd St. in order to prevent washouts, slides and flooding. He would also like to see trees trimmed and cut. Hakes said he brought in two loads of gravel himself for the last two years and when he drives out of the street, there’s mud up to his axles when the snow melts or it rains. Mayor Al Whitesitt said council members would look at the situation.
Other news
The council approved liquor licenses for Lawrence Lake Marina and Wildcat Saloon. They approved tobacco licenses for Wildcat Saloon, Lawrence Lake Marina and River Station.
They approved waiving the municipal tort liability from the League of Minnesota Cities. This is typically waived by most cities in Houston County and was recommended to waive by Brownsville’s insurance agent.
The council approved a contract with Debor Pest Control for $625.70.
Public Works Department Head Sam Boma said the railing for the manor steps should be completed soon, and the puddle that settles on the backside would be addressed. Seal coating streets will also be scheduled for the year.
The council briefly discussed political signs and signs with profanity for the upcoming mid-term election. Whitesitt noted that there was a sign in town that did have profane language on it in the last election year. Brownsville’s sign ordinance does not give any guidelines on political signs or signs with profanity. The ordinance does state that the only signs allowed are “For Sale” or signs for a home business. The council did not take any action.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council is April 6, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
