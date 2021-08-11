By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Brownsville City Council received an update on a project happening on the west of town by one of its residents.
Shawn Colsch has plans to build a storage unit/apartment building on the east side of Cork Hollow Drive and a personal building on the west side. So far, it’s been a lot of digging.
A majority of the project’s focus now is on wetland protection, water control and mitigation measures. Colsch will likely need to add at least one catch basin, add more rock and dig out more capacity for the ditches.
Dave Walter, Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) manager, advised him to plant a rye grain before Nov. 1, in order to add stabalization to the hillsides. The Technical Evaluation Panel (TEP) has also been involved in the project and helping Colsch to straighten out the project. That panel consists of SWCD personnel, Houston County zoning and environmental services, highway department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hydrologist, Army Corps of Engineers and the Board of Water and Soil Resources wetland specialist.
Colsch said he’d like to finish the retaining wall and get the walls up before winter, though there is still a lot of work to do.
New steps, donated by Badger Corrugating
Joanne Kletzke reported that Badger Corrugating will donate new concrete steps for the apartments on Adams St. She also asked if the city could fill in a large pothole in the parking lot. The council appreciated the donation by Badger Corrugating, and asked he work with Public Works Head Sam Boma on the placement and number of steps.
Sewer operations budget
The council approved a motion to keep sewer rates the same, after examining the 2020 sewer operations budget. The city took in $61,674.15 from resident payments, late charges and hook up fees, while it paid $68,754.84 in disbursements.
Though the net revenue was in the hole by $7,080.69, there were three expenses in 2020 that are not part of normal sewer operations. A new spare pump, the lift station at Lee Park and the fire station sewer hook up (a total of $6,634.63) are typically not included in annual operations.
In the sewer debt service fund, the city took in $90,299.02 from resident assessments, late charges and tax levy (including penalty and interest), while it paid out $93,632.75.
City Clerk Steve Schuldt said the city paid extra on the Mississippi Lane project in 2020, a total cost of $31,100. The city is also paying off the refurbishment of the sewer plant and maintenance building.
Fire department update
The Brownsville Fire Department reported that steel had been ordered to construct a tank for the new fire truck and it was being built at Eitzen Truck Shop.
Mound Prairie Mutual is hosting an annual golf outing that benefits local fire departments, and this year, Brownsville Fire Department will be receiving the profits. A team of four fire department members will participate in the tournament. The council approved paying the entry fee of $70 per player.
The department’s chicken-Q fundraiser is on Sept. 25.
City clerk report
The council denied a request to vacate an alleyway at the request of Rodger Doering, with the reasoning that not enough information was presented and that the city should hold onto land as long as possible.
The council also denied purchasing an electric vehicle charger from MiEnergy. This offer was the same offered to other cities around the county and area.
The council agreed to allow a farmers market (date to be announced) and outdoor movie night at the community center on Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m., at the request of Lindsey Rohrer.
The council approved a building permit for a fence from Shelly Dixon. Dixon presented a signed agreement with her neighbors that will allow the six-foot fence to be built on a property line. The council approved it, with the contingency that the date of the letter be updated to 2021, and that update be initialed by the neighbors.
The council approved a pre-pay contract for Ag Vantage propane at the community center, maintenance shop and various other city properties.
Finally, the council approved Schuldt to purchase a new laser jet printer under $500, as the previous had quit.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., at the community center.
