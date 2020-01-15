By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A lengthy Brownsville council meeting proved worthy as the city readies itself for 2020.
Among approved items were a few key purchases that the city hopes will save money and protect the city.
A motion made by Councilor Chelsey Leis and seconded by Councilor John Jangula added a back-up pump to the city’s sewer plant.
“It’s something we should always have on back up. It will save us money in the long run,” Leis said.
Currently there are two pumps at the plant, one older and one newer. Both pumps alternate on and off. However, it took nearly five weeks for the new one to be installed and running, leaving the city running on one pump.
The cost of that pump was approxiamately $5,000.
Also on the topic of sewer, the council approved Randy Munson to flush out sewer lines for 91 cents a foot, for a total cost of about $2,000.
Maintenance Department Head Casey Holzwarth asked if Munson could come sooner than May in order to get the lines flushed out by the lift station that was experiencing mechanical issues. The sooner the lines were flushed out, the sooner the lift station problem could be diagnosed, he added.
Community center
The council discussed repairs needed to the apartments in the Bluffview Manor building, ranging from water leaks, replacing cabinets, fixtures to sheetrock work.
They also discussed the need for a sidewalk replacement by the community center.
The council did approve the purchase of a floor scrubber that could perform a multitude of tasks including stripping wax, buffing and cleaning tiles. The cost ranged from $1,000 to $1,100 after adding necessary attachments. They also authorized maintenance employee John Holzwarthto select and purchase a model.
Public discussion
The council scheduled a public discussion to talk about proposed ordinance changes for 2020. The meeting will be held Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the community center. No action will be taken at the meeting.
A public hearing will be held at the regular meeting on Feb. 5 to vote on the changes.
Other news
The council approved Merchants Bank in La Crescent for its depository and the Caledonia Argus as its official newspaper.
They also raised the rate of hourly pay for election judges to $12 an hour.
Also receiving a raise was the rental rate on the community center. New rates for 2020 are $325 for residents and $400 for non residents. Those who have already booked the center before the new rates took effect are locked in at 2019 rates.
Finally, Jim Hakes told the council a fund for a veterans memorial was set up. Fundraising efforts have accumulated nearly $12,000 so far. He also asked if the city would allocate land in order for the memorial to be built.
The likely spot could be near the community center, though nothing has been made official yet.
“It would be a great addition to the community,” Hakes said. “The community has always stepped up and they’re really good about that.”
As for the design of the memorial, Hakes said he was asking Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah school districts for students to be involved in the design.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.