By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In a matter of spring cleaning, the City of Brownsville is ready to spruce up lots around town, which includes sending several notifying letters to residents about junk vehicles or items on their property.
While several residents will likely be receiving letters, another has been given a deadline of June 1 to finish cleaning up a piece of property.
Votes in other business
Council members voted to set a budget of $800 for new street signs. Generally the council does not set this budget, but since more than a few signs are in bad shape, the council agreed to get as many signs replaced as possible.
The council voted to approve Foellmi Construction for work to the fire station, including tearing off old shingles, installing a new steel roof and bumping out the back of the building. The total cost was estimated at $1,846.
The maintenance department was approved to get enough loads of gravel to cover potholes on 7th Street and the alleyways in town. While the department originally wanted 15 loads, the council decided to wait for work to begin on a county road project near Brownsville, as that project would need gravel as well.
Liquor license applications were approved for Lawrence Lake Marina, Saxon Hall and Wildcat Saloon (formerly Bissen’s).
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be May 6, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
