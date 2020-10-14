By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The City of Brownsville seeks a new city treasurer and office manager for its city hall. The application was approved at its regular meeting on Oct. 7. 

The job replaces Maureen Meiners and after the council approved the application, the search is on. The position is part time, with hours up to 30 per week. Employment is expected to begin January 2021. 

The council said the job is also negotiable on insurance, benefits and experience. 

Other news

It was a short meeting last Wednesday, as Mayor Al Whitesitt was absent. The only other approval at the meeting was a variance for Sonya Burkhart, with a change from September’s variance. Whereas that variance asked for a 2 ft. setback on the east border and an alley setback of 6 ft., this variance will be two feet closer to the home. The new proposal also required a variance of 2 feet on the west property line allowing a setback of 8 feet versus the ordinance required 10 feet.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the community center with masks and social distancing.

