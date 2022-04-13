By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Brownsville City Council approved several building permits at its regular council meeting on Wednesday, April 6.
Two of those will see new houses built on Mississippi Lane by Andrew Krenzke. The first permit was approved for a 24 x 30 ft. addition.
The second was a little more complicated, as the city wanted ensure there would not be any drainage or run-off issues. They also wanted to consult with council member Jacob Danielson, who lives next door to the property and as a neighbor, address any concerns he had. Danielson was absent from the meeting.
Krenzke assured the council there would be gutters and proper drainage. He agreed to decrease the size to 30 feet to ensure there would be room for snow plowing and emergency vehicles.
The first motion to approve the second permit failed due to a draw between council members. The second motion was more specific, wherein several council members will meet with Krenzke and Danielson at the site within a week to resolve any concerns about drainage. After a contentious discussion, that motion was approved.
The council approved a permit to build a deck for Al and Cheryl Whitesitt. Mayor Al Whitesitt recused himself from the discussion.
Election judges
Council members approved election judge wages and head election judge wages at $15 an hour. There will be an election on May 24 for Minnesota Congressional District 1 (late Jim Hagedorn’s seat), and then primary and general elections. Those interested in working as election judges can get more information at city hall.
Other news
The council approved Curt Kavanaugh to install a culvert on Harbor Lights Drive in order to reduce flooding. After utility lines are located and Canadian Pacific completes locating lines on their property, the project will begin. The project is estimated at $15,750.
Dan Boser and Rob Mannasked the council if they could host the annual car show at Brownsville Days at the ball field again. The Lions Club schedules the events for Brownsville Days, and council member and Lions member Jeff Lejeune said he would relay that information to the club. The car show will likely be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturday of Brownsville Days. The council also approved a temporary liquor license for the Lions Club.
Seal coating is expected to take place this summer, though specific streets were not yet determined.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be May 3, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
