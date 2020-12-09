By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In one of its last motions of 2020, the Brownsville City Council approved a motion that will allow the State of Minnesota and Minnesota Department of Transportation study the County Road 3 and State Highway 26 intersection, in order to slow traffic down.
Council member Rick Voshart said previous councils have tried to get the state to slow that intersection down, but it fell on deaf ears.
“Started back in the early 90s to slow the traffic down,” he said. “Begging the state ... we offered to pay for the signs, they wouldn’t buy into it.”
The road situation has flipped though, as the state now sees that intersection as a “high priority” item, City Clerk Steve Schuldt said. The motion passed at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which said the city was in support of the state studying the road.
It will also allow the state to get preliminary drawings and engineering done, which will likely be completed by late summer or fall in 2021. The engineering cost of about $100,000 will be the state’s responsibility. It does not necessarily mean that a change at the intersection could happen.
As for how to slow traffic down, the state is considering a “round about” and raising that part up by three feet, as the intersection is too low, Mayor Al Whitesitt explained. The gazebo and Brownsville sign would likely need to be moved if the state proceeded with this plan.
“It would sure be safer than it is now,” Voshart added. Council member Chelsey Leis agreed and said walking down there is dangerous. It would also slow down traffic for Harbor Lights and make the whole intersection safer, she added.
“If we don’t allow them to move forward with it, they’re not,” Whitesitt said.
Fire Department report
Training officer Brandon Frank asked the council to allow the fire department to move its 2020 budget surplus to a capital account in order to start saving funds for a new fire truck next year. There’s also two additional trucks that need replacing.
“We have brand new tools, but if we can’t get them to the scene, it does no good,” he said.
The fire department was also worried about finding a truck, as manufacturers had stopped making trucks due to the pandemic and shut down, leading to the used truck market to take a hit and driving up prices.
The council approved the request.
Building permits
The council will now approve building permits themselves at every meeting, after a motion was approved. The issue was brought by Leis, who expressed concerns with permits. Council member John Jangula said the council should approve the permits, so that if there were issues, those could be addressed before the permit is signed.
That would also take the responsibility off the city office and put it on the council.
2021 Budget
On the financial side, the counil approved the 2021 budget, which includes a 4% levy, an increase from the previous year. The city does have an $11,096 deficit for the year, but Schuldt said that could easily be fixed throughout the year and that the city was “not overly strong on expenses.”
The levy consists of $112,444, which includes a 4% increase from prior year. In addition, the city also levies $25,000 annually for the waste water treatment plant bond debt. The total levy will be $137,444, Schuldt clarified.
Leis brought up the possibility of updating the city’s website for ease of us and for a better mobile site. Vision Design Group out of Winona, Minnesota has also hosted websites for the City of Caledonia, City of La Crescent and several other cities in southeast Minnesota.
The council agreed it was a good idea to look into, but came in a little late for the budget. They tabled that part of the discussion until the next meeting.
Other news
The council put the kibosh on a large Christmas party planned for Dec. 19 wiht the reason that safety has to be the number one concern of the city.
Jangula cited, “People are getting tired of [being] locked up, but safety has to be our number one concern.” The council agreed by consensus.
The council then went into closed session to discuss hiring a replacement for the city treasurer’s position.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held January 6, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.