By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Brownsville City Council finalized their 2022 property tax levy on Wednesday, December 1.
At 6% higher than the 2021 levy, the certified levy matches the raise which was proposed in September. That “proposed levy” appears on statements that were recently mailed to property owners.
The council also held its first Truth in Taxation meeting. “This is new to us,” mayor Al Whitesitt said, “because our population in Brownsville is now over 500, and this is the first time we ever had this particular meeting.”
The city has held Board of Appeals and Equalization meetings in the past, however. Those address comparative taxable values placed on properties. The first TNT meeting was brief, with just one resident addressing the council.
There were several other ballots. By a 4-1 vote, the council agreed to offer former employee Casey Holzwarth $500 per month to oversee the city’s wastewater treatment plant while a current city employee pursues his license to provide that service. The lone “no” vote came from councilman Tim Klug, who said that since two former employees hold the necessary license, both should be offered the temporary job.
The council also voted to pay grant writer Karin Anderson (Farwell, Minnesota) $1,300 to prepare a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application for the Brownsville Fire Department.
The focus will be to obtain federal funds to pay 95% of the cost of a new brush truck. That unit would carry it’s own water tank and could not only be used off-road to battle grass and brush fires, but assist with other fire calls as well.
City clerk Steve Schuldt said the new truck (fully equipped) would probably cost around $136,000. As proposed, it would be built on a Ford F550 dually chassis.
Fitness trainer Brandon LaRue appeared during the “floor correspondence” portion of the meeting. “I have a health and fitness brand called Well Built Humans,” he said, “and I just purchased a mobile fitness trailer that will be arriving in a couple weeks.” LaRue asked the council if he could rent the Brownsville Community Center for weekly workout sessions during the winter months. “I’m just looking for areas in different communities to help people get healthy and fit,” he added.
Participants would pay to attend the workouts, and the training sessions would last around an hour each. LaRue said that with set up time beforehand, and time to pack up afterward, he would need to rent the space for approximately two hours per session.
LaRue also said when warm weather returns, he would like to find an outdoor setting to hold further workouts, and may consider various times and days of the week to do training sessions in the future.
Members voted to rent the space on a trial basis for an initial cost of $25 per conditioning session, cautioning LaRue that they expect the area to be left just as he found it as far as where any tables and chairs are, with no litter left behind. The first sessions are expected to occur in early January.
In other news, the council agreed to extend their agreement allowing Jamie Thompson of Brooks Tree Service to manage the city’s brush site, noting that the area has been cleaned up and is well-organized.
Council members also voted to pay off the remaining $21,421 on a loan for a project on Mississippi Lane. That loan included a 4.29% interest rate.
Whitesitt reported an application made to CP Railroad to enter the company’s right of way to search for a drainage tube could be approved soon. The railroad has agreed to waive fees and provide a flagman, the mayor noted.
Members discussed an application from Saxon Hall to update their license from one that includes a 1 a.m. closure time to a new permit that would allow the establishment to close at 2 a.m. The new license would require an additional fee. The matter was tabled by council members for more information on why the change is being sought.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Jan. 5, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
