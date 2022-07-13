By Craig Moorhead
On July 6th, Brownsville City Council members appointed a replacement for councilman John Jangula, who resigned a little over a month ago. Resident Nicole Carlon offered to fill in for the remainder of Jangula’s term, which runs until the end of 2022. She was sworn in immediately after the appointment vote.
Mayor Allen Whitesitt reported on continuing efforts to find a solution to a thorny drainage problem along a roadway leading into the Harbor Lights housing development.
After speaking to an engineer, as well as a representative from the railroad, the first step might be to clear out a pair of plugged culverts, the mayor noted. “And then when it rains let that water back up in there (on the other side of the tracks), and let it perk away, eventually.”
Developing a retention pond to the south and east of the problem area might also work, but would involve working with a private landowner. And another option (discussed at the June, 2022 council meeting) would pipe excess water into “the harbor,” but may not be permitted by agencies such as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, council members noted. So for now, the issue remains under study, and there was no motion to proceed with one or another potential solution.
The council did vote to move forward on a request from resident from Dave Hey, who had asked members at a previous meeting to vacate a platted alley on eight lots which he owns, since he is putting the land into a conservation easement. City clerk Steve Schuldt said that he could draw up a resolution to vacate the alley for a future council meeting, as soon as he gets a full legal description of the property. Hey agreed to provide those details. That resolution could be voted on in August.
Members voted to trade in an existing city-owned skid steer for a newer S64 T4 Bobcat. The total cost, minus trade-in, was $5,500. In other equipment news, a custom water tank project for a 2018 Freightliner truck now set up as a tanker for the Brownsville Fire Department totaled $32,885.
Council members also asked staff for some cost estimates to renovate Apartment No. 8 at city-owned Bluffview Manor, since that unit is currently vacant. On a related note, city treasurer Jenna Knight offered to clean common areas once per week at the facility. The council approved the addition of up to two hours per week at her existing pay rate for that purpose.
Driftless Region Vector Control (La Crosse) provided a written report on their mosquito control efforts. Tires, and a bucket were found stored outside at three properties.
A public hearing was scheduled for a building permit application to replace an existing garage at 203 N. 8th Street. The council also tabled a second building permit application for more information.
Schuldt also reported that the City of Brownsville had received it’s second (and last) American Rescue Plan Act payment, totaling $27,593.
