By Argus Staff
The Caledonia Argus
City of Caledonia utility customers can breath a collective sigh of relief.
Last Wednesday and Thursday, State of Minnesota lawmakers passed a bonding bill, which will provide $7 million towards the planned construction of a new wastewater treatment plant for Caledonia. Current estimates of the total cost of the new facility are approximately $13 million.
Portions of the current WWTP have been in place since the 1960’s, and the City of Caledonia has had difficulty meeting Minnesota Pollution Control Agency nitrogen discharge limits. Building a new plant was eventually seen as the only long-term solution for that problem.
The bonding bill includes $1.365 billion in general obligation bonds, and slightly more than $300 million in highway bonds.
It received bipartisan support, passing the Minnesota House of Representatives 100 to 34 on Oct. 14, and sailing through the Minnesota Senate 64-3 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Some of the other projects which were included in the bill are $750,000 for the new Winona County Jail project, plus $2 million for the City of Winona to build a new paved trail along the Mississippi River.
The City of Lanesboro will receive $1.4 million to go towards a new WWTP, and the Chatfield Center for the Arts project will get $8.7 million. The measure also provides $700 million for roads and bridges, including $5 million for township road improvement grants.
State Representative Greg Davids and State Senator Jeremy Miller were among those who supported Caledonia’s efforts to receive WWTP funds.
They were thanked by Caledonia Mayor DeWayne Schroeder, who said the grant was “very good news” for the city. Caledonia clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that “replacing the City’s obsolete wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1962, is critical to helping the City comply with MPCA guidelines, and the grant will make the project possible.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hailed the bonding bill after it cleared it’s first hurdle, stating that “It’s great to see the Minnesota House come together to pass a bonding bill tonight. This means hundreds of good-paying jobs, local projects in every corner of our state, and a big boost to our economy.”
“In my mind, the positives outweighed the negatives in this bill, which is why I supported it,” Davids said. “It’s good news for our communities that need the help with infrastructure projects.”
“This bipartisan bonding bill is a stimulus package that will provide an important economic and jobs boost to communities across the state at a time when it’s very much needed,” said Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “It is a bill that focuses on core infrastructure, roads and bridges, water and sewer upgrades, community economic development, and other critical projects that will create jobs and stimulate our economy. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and bipartisan efforts that went into crafting this bill.”
