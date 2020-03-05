Nearly a quarter of Houston County's registered voters turned out for the first Minnesota Presidential Primary in 28 years on March 3. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates were numerous, while the Republican Party fielded a single name.
Voters had to declare a party affiliation. Top DFL finishers included Joe Biden (964), Bernie Sanders (506), Elizabeth Warren (196), Michael R. Bloomberg (189), and Amy Klobuchar (74). Donald J. Trump was the only name on the Republican ballot, garnering 538 votes. There were 14 write-ins on the Republican side, and 15 uncommitted ballots for DFL candidates.
At the time of the primary, Houston County boasted 11,849 registered voters, and a total of 2,521 (21.28% of that total) headed to the county's 27 precincts. Minnesota lawmakers voted to end the state's presidential caucuses in 2016. State-wide, the event cost approximately $11.9 million to administer.
