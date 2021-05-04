By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County officials are expecting a total of $3,607,355 in American Rescue Plan dollars to arrive soon.
On April 27, finance director Carol Lapham told the county board the $3.6 million amount is actually a preliminary (not a final) total for the funds. Webinars on how those dollars can be spent are set for the last week of April and the first week in May, she noted.
After the meeting, Lapham added, “The deadline listed to spend the funds is December 31, 2024. While there have been broad guidelines included in the notifications we’ve received, NACo (the National Association of Counties) is indicating that Treasury guidance (on how the funds can be spent) will come during the first week in May.” The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law on March 11.
In other COVID-19 news, Houston County Public Health director John Pugleasa said no new first-dose vaccination clinics are currently planned for his department.
“The goal we all have in vaccine is to reach herd immunity,” the director said. “And I’ve heard we need anywhere from 70 to 85 percent of our total population before we’re looking at herd immunity... The cases that we’re seeing growth in are school-age people. Those are individuals who can’t currently get vaccinated.”
As of April 28, Houston County had 1,592 confirmed cases (1,654 including probables), and 15 COVID-19 deaths. Last week, 50% of the total population of Houston County had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Pugleasa said the last two first-dose (Moderna) clinics that his department scheduled did not fill all of their appointments.
“We are evaluating what our strategy needs to be from this point forward, because it’s a change in the population that we’re serving,” he noted. “The first part of this was people that were very, very eager to get vaccinated, but now we’ve reached a point where people are either on the fence or maybe even opposed.” With the end of the Johnson & Johnson pause in vaccinations, a one-shot approach might be one way to continue to move towards herd immunity, Pugleasa stated.
Wildcat Park news
After holding a public hearing on the matter, commissioners approved some updates to the rules and regulations for Wildcat Park, which is located on the Mississippi River near Brownsville. Most of the changes were related to seasonal camping sites, which are increasing from 27 to 35. A lottery will be held in September of 2021 for persons wishing to occupy one of those campsites in 2022. Another change will allow applicants who are selected for seasonal sites to “trade, swap or switch” campsites. In order to do that, persons wanting to swap will need to fill out and submit a form to the park manager within two weeks of the lottery. Another item outlined in red (changed) in park rules now specifically defines “quiet time” as 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Other news
All five Houston County SELCO library directors attended the virtual meeting, presenting an overview of 2020 for the board and putting in a request for 2021 funding well before next summer’s budget process begins. Citing the need for increased funding for collections, technology and (in particular) staffing, the group asked for about 25% ($40,000) in increased funding from the county. On average, the per capita support from the five cities which host SELCO libraries within the county is about twice as high as Houston County per capita funding, the directors reported.
Briefly
Commissioners approved a number of personnel changes. After accepting the May 14 resignation of environmental services director Aaron Lacher with thanks for his service, the board appointed Amelia Meiners as both Houston County zoning administrator and interim environmental services director.
Former employee Rick Frank was also hired to help out as a 67 day temporary employee in the short-staffed department on an as-needed basis, “to assist with the administration” of the county’s solid waste ordinance as well as recycling and solid waste services.
A search for a technical clerk for the department was approved as well. The board also approved a contract with Winona County to perform supplemental feedlot inspections for Houston County. Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger reported that the former five-person Environmental Services Department could soon have a staff of two.
Another personnel item assigned David Feuerhelm as a certified Minnesota appraiser in the Assessor’s Office.
The board approved the transfer of $150,000 of FAA airport entitlement funds to the City of Owatonna, Minnesota, for use at a regional airport. Repayment is due no later than May 15, 2022.
Commissioners approved an $18,433 Emergency Management Performance grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Those dollars require a 50/50 match from Houston County Emergency Management.
A new pay grid for non-represented employees was also approved. The document includes a retroactive $1 per hour increase for certain employees beginning on January 1, 2021, as well as a “market adjustment” increase for public health nurses.
Commissioners agreed to hire Collaborative Design Group, Inc. to provide construction documents for new steps on the east side of the historic Houston County Courthouse. Those specifications will be used by bidders who submit proposals for completing the project at a later date. The board also approved a new abatement policy. County staff will be able to approve market value reductions, classifications, and assessments involving abatements of up to $3,000.
