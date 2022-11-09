Melissa Marschall wins reelection for the Caledonia School Board, alongside new members Derek Adamson, Mike Peterson and Tim Gunn.
Marschall secured 14.69% of the vote, with 1,075 votes.
Melissa Marschall wins reelection for the Caledonia School Board, alongside new members Derek Adamson, Mike Peterson and Tim Gunn.
Marschall secured 14.69% of the vote, with 1,075 votes.
In a questionnaire with the Caledonia Argus, Marschall pointed to the Caledonia School Board’s need to effectively manage its budget as a primary topic of concern.
“The most significant issue the district will face in the upcoming years is our ability to continue to provide opportunities for all learners while maintaining our budget. We have been blessed the last several years with the One Day Bond revenue, followed by the incentive aid and most recently the COVID-19 Relieve funds. Without these additional revenue streams, the district will need to make wise decisions.”
Adamson secured 19.04% of the vote, with 1,393 votes.
In a questionnaire with the Caledonia Argus, Adamson emphasized the Caledonia School Board’s need to adequately prepare its youth for a successful career outside of the classroom.
“I want to ensure every child is equipped to be successful after high school. I would like to see more life skills classes, such as personal finances and trade opportunities being promoted, as well as college preparation for those going on to a four year college,” said Adamson.
Peterson secured 18.93% of the vote, with 1,385 votes.
In a questionnaire with the Caledonia Argus, Peterson emphasized the Caledonia School Board’s need to address recent declines in test scores, as well as growing concerns regarding youth mental health.
“According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the number of Caledonia school district students who meet standards in math and science has dropped from 67% to 51% and from 52% to 36%, respectively. Nationwide, rates of depression and anxiety in youth have skyrocketed and there has been a 51% increase of adolescent girls going to the emergency room for self-harm,” said Peterson.
Tim Gunn secured 15.51% of the vote, with 1,135 votes.
In a questionnaire with the Caledonia Argus, Gunn pointed to school safety as a primary topic of concern that will need to be addressed by the Caledonia School Board.
“School safety affects every school in this county. The risks can include bullying or an intruder who may enter the school. A school Police Liaison Officer should be considered. If students do not feel safe, learning becomes difficult,” said Gunn.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.