Running unopposed, Dwayne “Tank” Schroeder wins reelection and is returning to his position as Caledonia’s mayor.

Schroder secured 95.91% of the vote, with 914 votes. The remaining 4.09% of votes went to write in candidates.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

