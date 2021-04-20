Work-based learning is becoming a staple in secondary education across the state, and Caledonia Area Public Schools is no different.
With multiple work-based learning advisors on staff, students who take on the opportunity are able to gain dynamic, real world experiences that will help them be successful members of our workforce.
From construction trades and agriculture to business and marketing, the opportunities are seemingly endless in the Caledonia area.
Caledonia High School senior, Elise Weinbender, jumped at an opportunity to work alongside a local marketing firm this semester.
“I’m interested in marketing, but I don’t know a lot about it because I can’t get a job with experience like that at my age”, Weinbender reports. That’s where Dane Lamb at Kick Marketing comes in. A client approached Lamb with a new product they are trying to market, The Bug Bottler. “Elise has done a lot of leg work digging in and finding out what people are looking for in this particular product”, Lamb said.
Elise has been tasked with picking one demographic on which to focus her research and marketing: Millennials.
“Marketing is just so broad. There are so many different areas you can get involved with. Within the confines of a semester time period, what things would be important for her to get a little bit of experience in?” said Lamb.
“I’ve learned a lot from taking business classes in high school, and I’m learning a lot through this process. I have been liking the more creative side of things and trying to come up with advertisement ideas.” Weinbender reported.
Work-based learning opportunities are popping up all over Southeast Minnesota. If your business is interested in being a part of a student’s career pathway discovery, we encourage you to reach out to your local school district and ask how you can be part of their program.
