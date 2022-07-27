atercolor Creations for Kids was an event held for children ages 6 to 12. The class was limited to 24 participants and took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Mainspring in Caledonia.
The mini workshop was an introduction to primary colors on the light spectrum. At this event the kids experienced the results of mixing primary colors together to create new and different colors.
Specific instructions were given to guide each student in creating their own version of a pre-made, reference photo. However, the opportunity for kids to create individual images of their own making was also made available.
Care was taken to choosing and providing artist quality pigments, paper and other supplies. This allowed all present students the chance to create watercolor art fitting to their individual efforts.
Small quantity materials were also available for each child to take home, so as to further their creative exploration into the world of watercolor painting.
Organizing this opportunity was a collaborative effort that was supported by individual grant recipient: Al Snyder, in conjunction with Stephenie Eggert, the director of the Caledonia Public Library and others within the community.
Funding for the experience was provided by the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC).
Thank you to all who participated. It was great to see you there.
