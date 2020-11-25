By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A well-attended school board meeting last Monday, Nov. 16 showed school administrators, staff, students and parents were all clamoring for the same goal: to get kids back in school.
But the intersection between school administration and parents was traffic jammed with hard decisions and hard feelings.
The week of Nov. 9 saw Caledonia moving into distance learning and cancelling the remainder of the football and volleyball seasons, as local cases had risen far above the threshold for changing the learning scenarios. This decision brought more than 60 participants to the Zoom school board meeting, which was also held in person on Nov. 16.
The baord started out with a showcase from licensed school nurse, Tiffany Hill. In her presentation, Hill cited data from the Minnesota Department of Health that was specific to the county and city, and also talked about how COVID affected this zip code locally.
“In the last four weeks, just in Caledonia alone for the zip code, we had 25 cases the week of October 22, to 65 cases last week. That’s a pretty significant increase,” she said. “So far in Houston County, the August total was 40, total cases was 61 for September and October had 141 cases. The total so far for November is 223 cases. They are increasing and increasing significantly.”
Houston County has seen 24 school-age cases from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16. Overall, 834 school districts in Minnesota have at least one case within their school building, she cited.
Hill talked about people in their 30s who were recovering from COVID-19. She cited those people had no prior medical issues, but some are now taking blood pressure medications, while others are taking seizure medications.
“It gets worse before it gets better. We really have to watch what we’re doing,” she added. La Crescent and Caledonia are the two cities in Houston County currently seeing the highest case numbers.
“We’re seeing increases in cases in cities over our county. It’s spreading within households, within jobs, establishments, school,” she said. “Within the last week to two weeks, we’ve had more staff members testing positive. It’s getting worse. That’s why we had to make that tough decision.”
Hill added the situation is not getting better anywhere else, and encouraged being proactive instead of reactive. People are often fatigued for months after having COVID and experiencing shortness of breath, she added.
What has health officials worried more than anything is asymptomatic carriers who unknowingly spread it, especially younger kids and age groups from 18 to 50 years old, Hill said.
At press time on Monday, Houston County had 138 new cases, 94 active cases, seven hospitalizations and 7,511 tests completed, with 5.1% of those coming back positive.
Board member Dr. Daniel Small also expressed concern at the capacity of regional hospitals, many of which are reaching capacity for COVID-19 designated bed space.
“A person in our community who has COVID-19 and who might need hospitalization, might not have hospitalization in the ICU because there are no beds left,” he said. “What we tried to do in the spring by shutting down, was to allow ourselves to get capacity to handle COVID. The medical system won’t be able to handle the case load.”
He re-iterated that “things are getting a lot worse if people don’t pay attention.”
Three public commenters voiced their opinion at the meeting via Zoom. First was Brett Knutson, who has coached with the Caledonia football team since 2017. He owns Driftless Recovery Services in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he works with mental health and substance abuse and also works with over 200 adolescents this year. He also mentioned his clinic has lost 11 school age kids to suicide from the beginning of September.
Knutson pointed out the fact that the cancellation of the football season was not just about football, but mental health of kids.
“In Caledonia we’re not athletic factories, not football factories, basektball factories, volleyball, softball factories. We use the games we play to connect our kids,” he said. “One of the things that has kept Caledonia sheltered is the culture built through that program. The coaches are not just talking about football.”
He also questioned why other schools’ sports continued to play while Caledonia shut down their programs, or while other schools were still playing, even though they were also in distance learning mode.
“We have to consider the total health of our kids, including social and mental health of kids,” he concluded.
Shannon Conniff spoke next and asked the board to continue school-sponsored co-curriculuar activities again.
“As a parent, I see what happens with kids. My son graduated last year. At the beginning of April, most of the seniors were checked out,” she said. “I’ve talked to a number of families. Kids saw what happened last year. They’re already starting to check out. It’s very sad to see that wasted talent.”
She pointed out the state-issued rules for sports programs to keep kids safe, such as wearing masks, using their own water bottle. The football team took it one step further and gave up team bus rides, and instead chose to ride with parents to games.
Conniff added when she dropped off her son off for the football meeting, she saw “kids with heads down, looking at the floor, no energy, no smiles, no pats on the back.”
“They’ve been following the rules they’ve been given. There’s no COVID spread due to sports in Caledonia,” she said. Later in the meeting, Hill clarified that Caledonia did have a “couple of athletes” who tested positive, resulting in a quarantine of the team. She said if they had not quarantined the team, it would have spread.
The last speaker was Jamie Ideker, parent and also staff member at Caledonia Middle/High School. She was exposed at her other job and tested positive.
“It’s nothing to mess around with. I was struggling with breathing. I had body aches, fatigue,” she explained. “While I was out, no one subbed for me. If teachers get down, there is no one to sub for them.”
Which is true, as Superintendent Craig Ihrke cited in his letter to the district last week that “If we do not have enough teachers to adequately staff buildings…” it would be a reason to move to distance learning.
Finding new staff has also been a struggle, as the district has searched for new special education positions and paraprofessionals. The search has been futile, but the board did approve Carin Borden as a part-time PCA/special education paraprofessional at this meeting.
When the board resumed to the agenda after the public comment section, they discussed the option of targeted distance learning after Thanksgiving, which will be a two-week planned distance learning model. This could also be used after winter break where people are likely to congregate in groups that some have termed “micro” spreader events, Ihrke clarified later.
Several other schools will likely use the same learning model in order to prevent students from contracting the virus and bring it into school after being with family friends outside of their normal pod groups, he added.
The administration was hopeful the numbers will decrease, but they announced another staff member tested positive. Ihrke said “the numbers are going to have to change quite a bit.” Many regional schools are also following suit and switching to distance learning.
He also stressed that he does know the value of athletics, as Ihrke has previously coached several sports.
Board member Spencer Yohe encouraged school administrators to weigh the benefits of allowing sports and activities to continue.
“We’ve got some great mentors and coaches. The world needs more Carl Fruechtes and Brent Schroeders,” he said.
On the topic of whether or not to continue with activities and athletics, the board discussed the matter further.
Dr. Small spoke again and said, “If parents want to keep students in, we have to do what we can to prevent spread of COVID in community. It hasn’t happened. We want to see our kids back in school. It’s so important. Tell your friends do not go to parties. This is the best thing we can do to get our kids back in school again. Not a political act. We’re keeping everyone safe.”
Hill said she also wants to see her kids in school as well and agreed with Dr. Small. She outlined effects her colleague saw in patients at Mayo Clinic, which included 30-year-olds not being able to breathe, and seeing long term effects from COVID.
“We don’t know from me to Dr. Small to Mr. Ihrke how it will affect us,” she added. “Our days are constantly calling parents, following up with them, reporting positive cases, talking to public health. Along with Mr. Ihrke, Mrs. Link and Mr. Boler, we’re unable to do other work because we are working on that. It’s a decision that wasn’t made easily.”
Concerning winter sports, Ihrke cited a tweet from the Minnesota Department of Health that asked school districts to put a pause on winter sports.
Board member Matt Blocker suggested the teams could have practice, but no competitions. The board agreed they could explore that option with careful planning and in controlled settings.
Student board representative Sam Privet said he spoke for the students as a whole, “Safe to say a majority of students would like to be back in school, with extra-curricular activities. ... A lot of activities for these kids are the only thing they have to look foward to. It’s not going to help our sanity if we’re kept from doing things.”
Ihrke has also been watching the numbers daily, which board chair Kelley McGraw said he is doing a good job of communicating those numbers.
Ihrke also announced the possibility of a community testing event, which was announced Nov. 19 via the school’s Facebook page.
Community members are encouraged to take a survey and then receive a saliva test free of charge for their family. “The goal is to find a way to help families, students and extra curricular activities stay healthy and safe,” the post said. Participation is key to helping the school return to in-person activities and education. A Zoom meeting was held on Monday evening, Nov. 23 with more information.
Ihrke added the most recent recommendation from the regional epidemiologist was to discontinue sports and go into distance learning, which is what the school did.
The motion made at the meeting would allow the school district to re-evaluate its learning model during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in hopes of coming back to a hybrid model before the end of the semester on Dec. 22, Ihrke clarified. He added there would need to be a significant drop in cases for that to happen, but the district will continue with its plan of re-evaluating every few weeks based on real time data.
Dr. Small added to the motion that the board confirms that the actions they took at the meeting were within the guidelines the board approved at the August meeting. The board voted to stay in distance learning and discontinue sports until they saw a change in the numbers. The motion passed 4-2, with Blocker and Yohe casting the no’s.
Non-COVID-19 news
The following coaching contracts for the 2020-2021 winter sports season were approved:
Wrestling:
Shay Mahoney, head coach; Tanner Benson, assistant coach;Jeff Winjum, junior high coach.
Boys’ Basketball:
Brad King, head coach; Jeremy Leis, assistant coach; Dan Reinhart, 9th grade coach; Colton Lampert, 8th grade coach; Austin Bauer, 7th grade co-coaching.
Girls’ Basketball:
Scott Sorenson, head coach; Assistant coaching position open; Brent Schroeder, 9th grade coach; Beth Morey, 8th grade coach; Sara Klug, 7th grade coach.
Gymnastics:
Savana Kettner, head coach and Kaylee Cavanaugh, assistant coach.
Next meeting
The next school board meeting will be Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. It was not clear if that meeting will be in-person, Zoom, or hybrid.
