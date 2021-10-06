By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia School Board faced hard questions from parents about new masking recommendations at its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, but sent the policy to the Covid Committee for review.
On the agenda was a new policy before the board on “recommendations to mask for a period of time given certain parameters.” The policy cites the intent of mask is to “slow the transmission and hopefully prevent the need to move to distance learning.”
It included these parameters:
• Should either building have 2 teaching staff absent due to COVID related absence, that would trigger masking protocol for a 14-day period in that specific building.
• Any combination of 6 staff members with COVID related absences (5%) in both buildings would trigger masking for a 14-day period in both buildings.
• 5% of students who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID like sickness will trigger masking for a 14-day period at a building level.
Symptoms listed in the policy included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. During public comment, parents noted those symptoms could be confused for the common cold, strep throat or the flu, among others.
Board member Dr. Dan Small agreed and said using those symptoms, kids could be masked for longer than necessary. He would like to see recommendations for steps to take if a case is a definite positive for Covid.
The policy also says “Masking would be required for a two-week duration following the point when CAPS falls below the thresholds. The situation would be re-evaluated and the masking requirement may be lifted at the end of the two-week period if the numbers remain below the set thresholds.”
In the event the district isn’t able to staff either building properly, the district may need to have short periods of distance learning, with no intention of having long periods of distance learning. The goal is to keep kids in school and do so with the least amount of restrictions possible.
Parents again asked for the district to not force mask wearing upon their kids, with several saying they respect others’ decisions to wear masks. Many parents also cited mental health concerns in young children and teens, citing that facial expressions are necessary for kids’ well-being.
Parents speaking during public comment included Shawn Bauer, Katherine Meyers, Travis Lapham, Mark Augedahl, Amy Walk, Karen Ness, Stephanie Knutson, Jamie Colsch and Michael Peterson.
Senior Marley Sherbon spoke as well, telling the board, “It is a huge impact being able to see not only our friends, classmates, teachers and staff members’ faces. To physically see their faces, comprehend and take it into our brain paths.”
She continued reading students’ opinions on masking, submitted from an informal survey. Those included statements such as “Masks are uncomfortable,” “It prevents reading lips,” “It causes acne,” “We’re yelled at for wearing masks incorrectly,” “Everyone should be able to make choices for themselves,” among other statements.
The board did not take action on the matter, except to send the policy recommendations to the Covid committee. Superintendent Craig Ihrke did say he hoped the district was hitting a peak and coming down in case numbers. He added that if the board passed it on Monday, Sept. 27 and it went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, neither building would be in the parameters that require masking.
The board did take action on two other covid-related matters. One was creating a full-time Covid coordinator position for the 2021-22 school year. This position will also have the title of Dean of Students.
Board members questioned the term of “Covid Coordinator” in the title, with Ihrke explaining that ESSER dollars can be used to pay for the position, because it would be Covid related.
The job is intended to help relieve duties off administration. They would also likely help substitute, do contact tracing and compile and submit reports related to Covid.
“It would be a beneficial thing to allow some of our administrators to do things that are more educational leader type things,” Ihrke explained. The position would ideally be a teacher on special assignment, with licensing in place to do substitute teaching.
Eventually, “Covid Coordinator” could be removed from the title and the position would remain “Dean of Students.” The district did discuss this position last spring.
Board members approved the position, with the contingency that the position will be reviewed at the end of the year.
Speaking of substitutes, Caledonia, like many schools, is in need of more substitute teachers, prompting the board to approve a “floating teacher substitute” through Frontline/Teachers on Call. This position would essentially be a regular contract as a five-day sub, going where they are needed from day to day.
Currently, both principals have been filling in for many teachers. This position would be the first to fill in, then the district would use its list of subs. Ihrke noted that the substitute teacher shortage was an issue before Covid-19, but has now been exasperated by the pandemic.
Board members approved the position, and also asked if the floating sub teacher’s positions every week could be tracked, in order to see where they were needed most.
Administration reports
Elementary Principal Sue Link reported MCA scores in reading and math have substantially improved, noting that Caledonia was well above the state average.
MS/HS Principal Nathan Boler announced he, link, Ihrke and Spring Grove School District are working together to create an online option for students who do not feel comfortable coming to school in person. There are about 15-20 students who are utilizing the online option. Caledonia is the host school, and is cooperating services with Spring Grove.
Community Ed Director Gretchen Juan said the preschool staff did an amazing job of covering the 4k room while a staff member was out. She also started the application process for their Parent Aware award renewal, which helps preschool students to get scholarships.
Other news
The board approved two resolutions related to voting: one to appoint election judges for the Nov. 2 special election and one to approve the establishment of an absentee ballot board.
The board accepted a Warrior Pride monetary donation from Barbara Woolley that is designated for the “Needy Student Account.”
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the MS/HS auditorium.
