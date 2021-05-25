By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
As the end of the year wraps up for students, staff and administration, the Caledonia School Board is preparing for next school year.
The regular board meeting on May 17 saw two approved action items, one that creates three sections of kindergarten classes for the 2021-22 school year. The district expects about 53-54 kindergarteners.
Then, the board approved a job posting for a part-time K-5 remediation teacher. This position will be paid with carried over Title dollars and potentially GEAR and ESSER funds. The GEAR and ESSER funds are for schools to use in order to address any learning loss that kids have had in the past year and a half.
Elementary Principal Susan Link said Title 1 teacher Lindsey Meyer has worked hard this year with Tier 2 and Tier 3 students, trying to get them to Tier 1.
“We need kids where we want them with reading and math,” she said. Preliminary MCA scores have jumped tremendously, but Link added that they didn’t want to rest on their laurels. The board approved the job posting.
Administrative reports
Link reported staff would be participating in training for de-escalating strategies and learning about zones of regulation to help kids self-regulate responses in adaptive ways.
She also said MCA scores were impressive so far, but final scores will not be available until August. Summer school will be held July 12-23 and Kindergarten Academy will be July 19-23.
Lastly, she thanked board members, staff, PACE volunteers, students, parents and community members for their support during the last year.
“It truly takes a vilage to educate and support our children!” she said.
Middle School/High School Principal Nathan Boler said this year has been the most challenging of his career, but with the recent announcement by Gov. Walz, he’s optimistic for next year. He added a shout-out for all school staff for their hard work and effort.
Plans for a more “traditional” graduation ceremony are in the works. Seniors received a survey asking them to register the number of guests they would like to have at graduation. Boler said the goal is to allow as many guests to attend as possible.
June 7-17 will be the dates of summer school for high school students. Summer school for middle schoolers has been offered to all middle school students.
Senior Awards Night will be held May 24, with May 25 as seniors’ last day, May 26 will be device turn-in day and May 27 is graduation practice and senior picnic.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke said he would like to see about five to six staff members trained for mental health first aid. This is a relatively new type of training that allows trained people to identify signs and symptoms of mental health issues. Additionally, he’d like all staff to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms and then refer people to certified staff members.
Community education director Gretchen Juan said T-ball and Peewees would be starting June 14 and they were trying to find more activities to do since the pool opening is delayed until July. Preschool registrations are still ongoing.
Juan was also working on a track camp for students this summer. She added Driver’s Ed will be busy this summer, and they were looking for other instructors to help out.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be June 21, at 6 p.m.
