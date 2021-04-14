The Houston Public Schools School Board has selected three finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists are: 

  • Kevin Babcock, Principal, Medford Public School, MN
  • Stephanie Hubbard,Superintendent, Iowa-Grant School District, WI
  • Mary Morem, Principal, Triton Public Schools, MN 

The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 5:30 pm on April 15, 2021.  

All interviews will be conducted via Zoom and will be livestreamed on the District’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxrcEy7yOhaaIgRhXdv95bQ.  

This link is also available on the website www.houston.k12.mn.us > School Board>  Board Meeting Youtube LIVE Stream.

