By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s all about the attitude of gratitude. Caledonia and Houston middle schoolers listened to inspirational speaker Chris DT Gordon last week on Monday, April 4.
His message to students was being grateful and having a positive attitude. Gordon’s origin story starts with a small scratch on the back of his right hand that he gained while playing with his son in the garage.
That small scratch turned into a lacrosse ball-sized bump after three days. The doctors said it was bursitis (inflammation), but then it grew and grew and grew until his right arm was three times the size of his left arm, he told students. It was like an “incredible Hulk transformation.”
Once he was admitted to the ER, he and his wife Becky waited for the diagnosis. While taking vitals, nurses and doctors found that he had become septic. Sepsis is the body’s reaction to a germ or bacteria, and it pumps a chemical into the blood stream to fight off the foreign agent. However, too much of that chemical is dangerous. Gordon said it was “easily one of my top five craziest Saturdays.”
“The doctor said something I will never forget, ‘We can do nothing more for you here. Where do you want to go?’” he recalled. Gordon chose Mayo Clinic in Rochester. There, he was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating bacteria.
Gordon underwent several surgeries and skin grafts. He woke up after five days in a coma.
“After I woke up, I talked to my wife and the doctors. When I was alone, I started to think,” he said. “I was thinking about a few questions. What was my life going to be like physically? How would I relate to my wife? How to play with my kids like before? With my friends, could I do things like I used to do before I was in the hospital?”
While those “personal bacteria” questions plagued his thoughts, neighbors, friends and family stepped up to help Gordon, his wife and their three kids. That instantly chased his negative thoughts away.
“Neighbors snow plowing our driveway, people in Rochester, my MNVA (Minnesota Virtual Academy) colleagues dropping off food and checking in on my family. People donated toys and clothing to our family and played with my kids,” he said. “My brother Jeff came from Michigan and spent a week and a half, sometimes sleeping over night at the hospital to get the news. He bought me an iPad to distract myself.”
After a long journey that included 15 surgeries, Gordon was left with an attitude of gratitude.
“Becky’s friends set up a GoFundMe account because I had run out of sick days. All of these people stepping up to help us,” he said. “They were warm, beautiful expressions of love. That personal bacteria was washed away, and I was left with an attitude of gratitude.”
In January 2020, he took his message to young adults and shared his story. He asked students to consider the good things in their life, even if it was little or seemingly insignificant.
“Things that make it just a little better,” he said. “Watching ‘Daredevil’ on Netflix to distract me from my own injuries. Hospital pizza ... mine was fantastic.”
He added that he appreciates a lot of things today, such as door hinges, because they allow him to walk through walls. His computer mouse, which is a little banged up and duct-taped over, but it still works. He appreciates the skin grafts on his right armpit and the fact that his right side doesn’t require deodorant.
“I appreciate that funny little fact. With skin grafts, you have less nerves, so I’m a champion at polar plunge,” he joked. “I have an appreciation for everything in my life that makes it just a little bit easier.”
Then he thought of who he was thankful for, or those who really helped them out. His best friend from college, Dave, who helped “escape” from the hospital. The top-notch nurses at Mayo Clinic who took care of him and became friends. Gordon told students about a nurse who remembered his favorite movie. She found a DVD copy at a garage sale, purchased it for him and brought it to him on her day off.
“I was nothing more than an item on her to-do list, but she thought of me ... that is my prized possession because of the love and friendship on that it was given,” he said.
To help explain this to students, Gordon advised them to “actively augment your appreciation.”
“Think of a person in your social circle. Think of all the specific ways that person affects the world in a positive way. All the different ways this person makes the world a better place around them,” he explained. “Put this person back in your social circle, and realize how fortunate you are to have them in your world, and the relationship you have with them.”
Gordon devised a clever acronym to remember gratitude. It’s called TAG. Think about the good things in your life. Acknowledge the appreciated. Give others a reason to be thankful.
“When I was in the hospital, getting better was my sole priority. When I was discharged, that’s when I could take action,” he said. “I mowed lawns for neighbors when they’re gone or busy. I started running again. I picked up trash. I kept opening doors for people. At any time someone could be having the worst day of their life. Opening a door for someone shows enough that you care to help that person out even for a little bit.”
Today, Gordon still runs, earned a black belt in tae kwan do and still practices with his son, goes water skiing and shares his message through his website, podcast and YouTube.
Coming full circle in his presentation, he reminded students that he still has struggles too.
“I’m not standing in front of you with the perfect life. I am the result of 15 surgeries,” he said. “Your current reality is not your destiny. If you are struggling, you are not alone.
“If you know someone who isn’t having a good time, help them out, be a friend, give them support. Give them a reason to be grateful. Basically play TAG.”
Gordon’s website can be found at www.chrisdtgordon.com.
