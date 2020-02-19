By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s not just having fun with robots that attract kids to the two robotics clubs in Caledonia, it’s the time spent with their friends while also having fun with robots.
On Thursday night, a group of middle school students occupied the robotics room at Caledonia High School. While Jenna Klar controlled the robot to pick up giant Lego blocks and stack them up, her friends watched with anticipation and helped her direct the robot.
A stack of two Lego blocks later, the team happily concluded their demonstration. An impressive and fun time for those who haven’t seen the kids work with robotics before.
“I like hanging out with friends,” Klar told the Argus about her favorite part as being part of the FIRST Technical Challenge (FTC) team. Her teammates echoed that sentiment.
In addition to their friendships, the students like the competition part of the challenge.
“The competition is fun,” Samantha Yarrough added.
This FTC team is brand new to Caledonia and formed in October 2019. Since then, Coach Jeff Babinski, parent mentors and the students have worked on building their robot from scratch.
The Caledonia Tech Warriors used a forklift-like design, which evolved throughout their season. Aside from the kit parts (motors and aluminum bars), they developed a linear lift system using drawer slides to grab and raise the blocks, Babinski explained.
The team learned basic programming to enable their robot to score points during the autonomous period by either moving blocks or driving to a specific position on the playing field.
The brain of the robot is a cellular phone and the team was able to use the phone’s camera to locate specific blocks and use pictures around the playing field to recognize the robot’s position, he added.
Albeit a few problems with the lift mechanism and programming aspects of the robot, the team had a good showing at their first competition.
“The team started from scratch this year,” mentor Jesse Kuennen said. “Some of the design and materials didn’t quite work out.”
But the students were able to troubleshoot those issues and successfully had a working robot on game day.
The FTC team is just one level below the FIRST Robotic Competition (FRC), but students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join. Caledonia FTC focuses on seventh and eighth grades so students can have a bridge from First Lego League to First Robotics Team.
“The programs challenge students to be creative, to experiment, to fail and learn from it, and to explore new skills,” Babinski added. “The robotics programs offer students a glimpse into technical careers.”
FRC includes students from grades 9-12 and a little bit more complicated competition, while FTC is on a smaller scale. Students can choose either team throughout high school. FTC gives students experience to move up to FRC, Kuennen said.
The principles between the two levels are generally the same. In competition, the team must first program the robot to run autonomously and complete a task for 15 seconds. After that, students take control of the robot for 2 minutes and 15 seconds.
Each team has to complete an objective, earning points along the way. Objectives vary from year to year and have included shooting balls into hoops, lifting materials up and more.
FTC requires the teams to work with an “alliance” team during competition to score the most points during an autonomous period and then a human-operated period.
This year’s “SkyStone” theme required the team to move building blocks across the playing field and stack them in the “building foundation” gaining points for the number of blocks and height of the build, Babinski said.
In addition to the robot and programming, the teams must present their engineering notebook and provide an overview of their robot to judges at the competition.
“They get together and talk what strengths and weaknesses they have and how they run the course,” Kuennen said. “It allows them to think under pressure and communicate with other students.”
Though the season was shorter due to a weather cancellation, Babinski said he was confident the team would have improved their scores in the next competition. The team placed 14th out of 30 teams at a tournament in Maple Grove.
“The Robotics programs (FLL, FTC, FRC) offer students quite a lot. It offers a non-sports team environment where the impact of individual effort and roles directly impacts the results of the entire team - just like on a traditional sports team,” Babinski said.
About the teams
The new FTC team is mentored by the FRC team and supported by the same booster club and fundraising efforts as the high school robotics team.
Caledonia’s FRC team started in the 2015-16 school year and in that first year, the team clenched the Minnesota North Star Regional Rookie All-Star Award and went on to their first World Championship competition in St. Louis, MO.
Now under the leadership of Coach Mike Konkel, the Robotic Warriors made their third trip in the span of four seasons to the world competition, which since 2017 has been hosted in Detroit, Michigan.
Both teams are looking forward to future years of fun and success.
The FTC team includes Samantha Yarrough, Alijah Marschall, Preston Kuennen, Jenna Klar, James White, Jackson Wilson, Jack Babinski and Dylan Schroeder.
The FRC team includes:
Jack Babinski
Preston Kuennen
James White
Jackson Wilson
Jenna Klar
Dylan Schroeder
Samantha Yarbrough
Alijah Marschall
Mentors:
Jeff Babinski
Jesse Kuennen
