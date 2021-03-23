3rd Quarter, 2020-2021

A Honor Roll

Grade 6: Summer Colsch, Coby Hammell, Maggie Herman

Grade 7: N/A 

Grade 8: N/A

B Honor Roll

Grade 6: Tyson Ginther, Hayden Harms, Jacob Klug

Grade 7: Adeline Colsch, Aubrie Klug, Ella Klug, Sarah Mauss, Nadia Melde, Lilly Novak, Bella Stemper, Jackson Zaiger

Grade 8: Jackson (J.T.) Hammell, Reid Klug, Leo Privet

Load comments