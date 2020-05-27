By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Spring Grove School Board met via teleconference on Monday, May 18. During the session, a distance learning assessment/grading plan was approved by members.
Transformational leader Gina Meinertz described the plan documents, which covered both K-6 and 7-12 students. Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education stressed three things, she reported: Equity-based principles, not retaining (holding back) any students in their current levels for the next school year, and not giving any students a failing grade during “this unprecedented time.”
“We consider these grades as a synopsis of the students’ understanding and skills at a current point in time,” Meinertz stated, “and we will help all students transition into their next steps successfully out of distance learning.”
Slightly different plans will be used for K-6 and 7-12 students. some content taught during the initial distance learning period may need to be assessed during the following year. Students in the younger age groups will be given grades substantially like previous report cards, while grades 7-12 will earn either A, B, or C grades, or a “DL” for “distance learning.”
The board approved a paving quote from Four Seasons Maintenance (Spring Grove) totaling $32,854. Work will be done on both playground areas and the north parking lot, and includes tearing out and replacing some weak base areas, asphalt lifts, seal-coating and overlay, as well as the replacement of two panels of cement with six inches of concrete.
Members also voted to spend $10,708 of existing funds from their food service budget for a commercial freezer from Schmitz Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning (Caledonia). The unit is needed because the school district has ran out of space to store incoming commodities, partially due to distance learning.
“We’ve been storing things at Red’s (IGA)...” superintendent Rachel Udstuen noted. She later added that the unit can be installed in the cafeteria, but may or may not be kept there permanently.
A set of summer rental fees was adopted. Summer band instruments will be available for $5 per month/ $15 for the summer, while “technology devices” such as portable computers will cost $15 per month/ $45 for the summer.
The board accepted the resignations of two staff members (science teacher Jenny Dregne and assistant cook Sandy Wojahn) with thanks for their years of service to the district. A contract for speech and language pathologist Carrie Lundell to continue to provide services to the district for the 2020-21 school year was also approved.
Commencement has been set for August 7, K-12 principal Nancy Gulbranson reported. Speeches are being prepared by seniors Amelia Solum, Alex Deters, Elena Myrah and Jacine Johanningmeier, who have been awarded the posts of senior valedictorian, salutatorian, and honor students.
As far as the 2020-21 school year, “We don’t know right now what will happen with our budgets,” Udstuen reported. “In some areas, there’s great savings, and in other areas they’re going to take a hit. That’s just something that we need to be thinking about... I think that what we’re doing right now is working as well as it possibly can, given the fact that we did not have a lot of time to prepare for this and both parents and non-parents are just giving us 100 percent support. Teachers are also giving 100 percent in trying to figure out how this works for kids.”
A recent listening session with parents brought valuable feedback, the superintendent noted. “We know what we’re doing is working, but it’s also not virtual learning or distance learning at it’s best. So if we do need to continue some form of this for a little while, we definitely want to look at things like, how can we do this more efficiently? What best practices have we learned in the last 60 days, that we can continue moving forward?”
